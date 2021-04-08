ENTERTAINMENT

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Updates

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 8th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1
Shubhra thinks I will have to manage everything on my own. Rishi says aii this is your first job. How will you manage it? She says I became mom with you for the first time. If I can be a mother, I can do anything. He says you got 100% in that job. You’re the best mom.

Chandrani says Roli comes out of the washroom. She says dadi I am here. See my dress. Everyone laughs at her. Samaira says I will get you ready from tomorrow. Her dress is inverted. Roli says this style is also good. She says papa please call mama. Kuldeep calls Shubhra. She picks, it’s Kuldeep. He says how is Rishi? Shubhra says he’s happy. Rishi says papa give the phone to Roli. Roli says mama see my dress. I look good, right? Rishi says we are preparing for aai’s resume. Roli says send mama’s photo. Chandrani says we all miss you. Kuldeep loos at three of them talking happily. The phone drops. Kuldeep says there’s no network. Roli sends a message all the best mama.

Ladies come to Shubhra’s place. She says poor you, you’re alone. Shubhra says we are independent and I am not alone. Rishi is with me. Varsha says what’s your plan? Rishi says she will do a job. I made her resume. She has to raise her kids. Women can’t live alone. People keep bad eyes on you. Shubhra says women who work at our places aren’t small. They are more independent than us. Sita fought alone.

Update Credit to: Atiba

