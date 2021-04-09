Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kuldeep upset about Rishi – Telly Updates

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 9th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
Scene 1
Shubhra says where is Roli? Chandrani says must be in the bathroom. She sees Roli’s bracelet on the floor. Chandrani sees her sleeping with Kuldeep and Samaira. Chandrani says she’s sleeping with her dad. Don’t worry. Shubhra says but how did she walk out alone? Chandrani says she is growing up. Don’t worry. I am with her don’t worry. Madhura says thank God. Shubhra looks at their family photo. Madhura says let’s go to Rishi’s room.
Chandrani comes back to her room. She wonders how did Roli go tou and how did her pin fall on the floor?
Madhura and Shubhra come to Rishi’s room. Madhura sings Shubhra lullaby and she sleeps with Rishi.
Scene 2
Rishi and Sanjana set up the printer. they finalize Shubhra’s CV and print it. Everyone wishes good luck to Shubhra. Rishi and Shubhra go to offices to mail their CV. Roli video calls and says all the best mama.
Roli plays with Chandrani. Kuldeep comes and says I want to play too. They play ludo. The dice falls in Samaira’s feet. She picks it. Roli says we are playing.. Samaira says you can play it online on tab. Chandrani says we don’t need it.
Rishi recalls saying to Roli you will always be my bestfriend. Roli video calls and says Rishi will you play ludo with us? He says yes. She says papa is also playing. Rishi goes silent. Kuldeep says hello son. Rishi says hello papa. Rishi says I will be team with you. Roli says sorry Sam aunty we have 4 players already. Kuldeep says you have to defeat papa. Samaira and Phirki look at them. Samaira says we have to bring he ron our side to bring Kuldeep on this side. The only hurdle in the way is Chandrani.
Scene 3
Kuldeep sits outside and drinks. He recalls playing with the kids. He spoke to Rishi and said you defeated papa. What do you want for your win? Rishi said nothing. Kuldeep said I am proud of you. Rishi said you don’t fulfill your promises. You said we will always stay together. Kuldeep said when you grow up you will understand. Rishi said promise me you won’t ever hit Roli if she says anything to Samaira like you hit me. Kuldeep recalls everything when he slapped Rishi. He says I am sorry.
Scene 4
Shubhra, Madhura and Rishi enjoy food. Aaju baa calls and says I can’t find my meds. When are you coming back? She says I am here for 7 days. He says are you happy? She says everyone is happy here. He says did you eat? She says yes. He says if you need anything ask me. She says ask Shubhra directly. He says take care bye. Rishi says why is he always angry? I was very scared of his anger but Roli was fearless so I was okay too.
Scene 5
Chandrani keeps wondering how did Roli go there. She says how do I keep tha witch away from Roli. Kuldeep calls Chandrani and says I am out. I will come late. Where is Roli? Chandrnai says she went to your room. Kuldeep says make Roli sleep with you. I am already ashamed in front of Rishi. I don’t want to be ashamed in front of Roli. She says don’t worry about her. Your kids love you a lot. We will fix everything. Chandrani goes to pick Roli. Roli is playing with Samaira on tab. Chandrani says Roli you will sleep with me not papa. Samaira says she wants to sleep here. Roli says yes. Chandrani says I am scared. Samaira says Kuldeep will be mad to see that Roli isn’t here. Chandrani says I already spoke to him. Samaira is angry.
Episode ends.
