Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Amrit promises Veer

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 10th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Randhir sadly leaving. Mohan gets the letter. He says this truth has come out in front of the world. Vijender asks Amrit to take care of Veer. He goes. Amrit tries to remove the stain. Veer gets up and says this is the truth written on my soul, nobody can clear this, Nalini has filled hatred in me. He sits back. She handcuffs him. He says let me go, leave me. She cleans the ink mark. He asks why are you showing goodness, I m not habitual to this, Nalini just gave me hatred. She asks about the incident, how did Nalini get away from her son. He says let it be, maybe you will hate me too. She says I will go if you don’t trust me. He says he was two years younger to me. He tells her everything.

He says Nalini lost her son in that accident, and then lost her other son by her wish, I tried to win her love, but she hated me, I was also a kid, I was shouting Prem when I saw him falling down, if mum wanted, then she could have hugged me, and told me that they will together fight this pain, but she didn’t do this, she left my hand, she always taunts me, she showed me that Prem is no more because of me, I m his murderer, she never came to me, mum, Prem and Anaita also left me, if you go, then… Amrit cries. She says I have promised you, I will not leave you, its for the sake of humanity. She goes and prays for him. Nalini cries and talks to Vijender. She says Veer married a wrong girl, if Amrit stays here, then I will feel my failure every day.

Bhanu comes. She asks him to take the money and leave, its enough of his service. Bhanu keeps the money back. She says you will take your sister along with you. Amrit says I won’t go anywhere. Nalini says I knew you won’t leave Veer for free. He offers her money and jewellery. Amrit says this isn’t enough to change my decision, I won’t leave my husband’s house. Vijender asks Nalini to let Amrit stay, its elections time. Nalini scolds Amrit and Bhanu. Amrit asks Bhanu not to get upset, its their loss to fire him. Bhanu says I m not crying for losing the job, I regret to sell you to these people, I did a sin. She says no, it was my decision to come in this house, I don’t regret it, I will come home with you. They leave. Mohan gives the news to someone and says everything should be shaken up here. Saroj asks what, you lost the job, what will we have now. She asks Amrit to talk to Veer, he will take Bhanu back on the job. Bhanu scolds her. Uday comes home. Amrit asks why are you worried.

Uday asks her to come with him. He takes her to Vashma. He says tell her not to joke with them. Amrit says she isn’t our Vashma, her face matches with her. Vashma says this girl is sensible than you. She asks Uday to not call her again. She cries and goes. Amrit says if she was our Vashma, she would have hugged me and not hide her identity. He says I can’t be wrong in knowing her, if Randhir comes in front of you, will your heart make a mistake in knowing her, she is refusing because she lives at the brothel, she wants to tolerate the pain alone, she doesn’t want to share her pain, come, we will convince her. Amrit says she isn’t our Vashma. He says she is our Vashma. She takes him home. Vashma signs to thank Amrit. Bhanu takes the newspaper to read. Randhir says I m going away from here, Bhanu, Uday, promise me that you will always take care of my Amrit. Bhanu says I made a mistake, I can’t rectify it and can’t even apologize. Uday asks do you really want to go. Randhir says yes, you all take care. He sees Amrit’s pic in the newspaper. He reads and gets shocked. He thinks I can’t leave Amrit in this situation and go.



Precap:

Nalini slaps Veer and says I lost the election ticket. Veer ousts Amrit and scolds her. Uday hugs Randhir and says nothing will happen to Amrit. Randhir says I will save her from this problem.

Update Credit to: Amena