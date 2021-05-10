Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 10th May 2021 Written update: Will Amrit and Randhir unite?

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode begins with Randhir thinking it’s goodbye for Amrit and him. Here, Mohan sees the piece of paper where the truth is written. Mohan thinks to disclose the truth infront of everyone. Amrit comes to room. Vijender has made Veer sleep. Vijender asks Amrir to take care of Veer as he is going to check on Nalini. Amrit is making Veer’s symbol written on his arm. Veer wakes up and says this is my daag and it’s the truth that can’t go away and today Rani ma proved it. Veer starts drinking again. Amrit brings the handcufffs and ties Veer to bed. Veer cries to release him but then faints. Amrit removes the inks from his arm. Veer says why are you doing this? I am not used to so much goodness, I have always seen hateness from everyone specially Nalini. Veer says I had no fault of my own about that incident.

Amrit says what is the incident about that can make a mother hate her own son. Veer says even you will hate me if you get to know, leave it. Amrit says try telling me, it will surely make you light. Veer is quite, so Amrit says okay maybe you don’t trust me. Veer says he was 2 years younger to me… Veer says everything. Veer says Nalini never understood me that how can I kill someone, he lost both her sons. Veer says I tried a lot to go near her but then I saw the change in her attitude. Veer says I didn’t do anything, I wish Nalini hugged me and said to me that we will fight it together. Veer says in 22 years she has always reminded me that I am a murderer, how can I forget it when I was reminded of it. Veer says on my every birthday, I used to wait for Nalini to come and wish me but she never came. Veer says first younger brother, then mother and then Anandita, everyone left me and everyone hates me. Veer goes unconscious, Amrit makes him sleep straight. Amrit is going but Veer calls out Amrit don’t leave me, everyone has left me, if you go away then… Amrit says I won’t go leaving you, that’s my promise and it’s not out of fear, it’s from my heart and humanity, I will never leave you.

Amrit goes to temple and prays, I have kept stone on my heart and made my lover go away from myself. Amrit asks god to bless her. Here, Nalini says sorry to her husband’s picture and regrets how she couldn’t aquire party ticket. Nalini cries saying now my son will also go away far from me due to this manerless girl. Vijender tries to calm her. Nalini calls Bhanu and gives him his dues and asks to go taking Amrit. Amrit comes and says I won’t go anywhere, as you said the image of this family is my responsibility. Nalini says I knew you won’t go so easily. Nalini brings jewells and says with this your many generations won’t be working to earn.

Amrit says my husband brought me here so I won’t go. Bhanu says come with me Amrit. Amrit says you made me marry into this house, now I won’t go back. Nalini says I will make you go out of this house by force. Vijender stops her saying election is round the corner so don’t create a scene now. Bhanu goes and Amrit goes behind her. Amrit apologizes to Bhanu. Bhanu says I am not sad for the job, I am sad as what I have made my sister go through due to my decision. Bhanu asks for apology. Amrit says don’t say like that. Amrit says I also feel like going to home and meet bhabhi. Bhanu says okay come.

Saroj is shocked to know Bhanu has lost his job. Saroj worries about her family. Amrit gives water to Bhanu. Saroj says I forgot that Amrit is bahu there. She requests Amrit to request Veer. Amrit looks on. Bhanu warns Saroj that your greed has made everything bad. Amrit tries to stop Bhanu. Bhanu says it’s all because of this greedy lady. Bhanu and Saroj leave. Uday comes home. Amrit says why are you so worried? Uday takes Amrit with him. Uday shows Vashma to Amrit. Uday says see your friend is not agreeing that she is Vashma. Amrit thinks of the promise taken by Vashma. Amrit says she is not our Vashma.

Vashma says see this girl is smarter than you. Vashma leaves and cries. Uday says why did you also lie? Amrit says I didn’t feel she is our Vashma because if she would have then why would ahe deny that and why won’t she hug me. Uday worries and is sad. Uday says you say whatever you want but I can never be wrong in knowing my love, Vashma. Amrit takes Uday home. Vashma looks at all this hidingly, and cries.

Randhir comes. Bhanu asks Randhir why are you leaving? Randhir says something is saying me to leave. Randhir says promise me you won’t let Amrit get hurt and in trouble. Bhanu says I am not in a position to say sorry. Uday asks are you really leaving? Randhir says I think god is with me, otherwise he would have stopped me, you all take care. Randhir is about to leave when he sees the newspaper and sees the news where the headline is, Nalini’s daughter in law’s real name is Amrir Faruq Ansari. Randhir is shocked reading the news. Randhir thinks I can’t leave Amrit in this situation.

Episode ends.

Precap: Nalini slaps Veer. Veer throws Amrit out of house. Uday seeks help from Veer.