Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Randhir joins Nalini

The Episode starts with Nalini saying did I do wrong to name the haveli to Amrit. Vijender says no, she isn’t a wrong girl as you think. Randhir comes and shares the good news with Nalini. He says its the power of media, your image has changed into good. Vijender says party chief has called, he has given the ticket to you again. Nalini says great, we shall party, Randhir has done a lot for me, like a son does. Amrit asks Veer to go to Nalini, she will happily hug him. Veer goes to wish Nalini. Nalini feeds sweets to Randhir. She says I don’t miss my younger son because of your coming. Veer angrily drops the bouquet and goes.

Nalini says I lost him in an accident, he would have been of your age, I want you to support me in my personal and political journey, you can take a salary for this. Randhir says I need some time to think. She says fine, don’t refuse. Uday says I can at least die in front of you, this face will be in my memories. Vashma asks what. Uday shows the poison and says just two drops are enough, but I don’t want to take risk. He drinks the poison. He falls down. Vashma shouts and asks him to get up, what did he do. She says its my mistake, I admit I m your Vashma, someone help me, what will I do being alive if you aren’t here. She goes to drink the poison. Uday calls her out. She turns and sees him alive. She hugs him happily. He says I can’t make a mistake in identifying you. She says I m alive just because of your memories. He asks why did you lie to me, how did you spend life alone, where is our Kabir.

Amrit asks Veer not to drink alcohol. She asks him to face the situation, he isn’t so weak. He says I won’t talk about it. She asks him to forgive himself then apologize to Nalini. He says shut up, you don’t know what I go through. She says I have lost my parents, I have faced my sorrow, if you don’t defeat your sorrow, your sorrow will defeat you. He says I don’t want to hear anything. Randhir comes there and looks on. Veer gets angry on Amrit and shouts on her. Amrit says I don’t care if you shout. Randhir gets angry seeing Veer’s behavior. Veer says I don’t want to talk, I hate you. He locks her and leaves. She asks him to open the door. Randhir thinks I can’t leave you in this state. He goes to Nalini and says I have thought of it, I m ready to work with you. Nalini gets glad. Vashma says Randhir saved me and Kabir, I was running with Kabir, a man came and offered water, I took lift from that man, I fainted before reading the note fallen from his pocket, he sold me at the brothel, he had stolen the baby, he was a bad man, I just have this note to reach Kabir, I don’t know where he had run away, I had a hope to find that man and ask him about Kabir. Uday cries. Vashma says I stayed at the brothel to just find out Kabir, I was always yours. Uday says you lost Kabir, how could you. She says forgive me. He gets angry and leaves. She cries.

Randhir asks Amrit to take the Akhand jyot and come to meet Nalini. He asks her to keep the diya there. She asks what’s all this. He says you have become the owner of this haveli, you have to sit in this puja. Veer says Randhir has become Nalini’s PA. Randhir says yes. Veer says I know everything about you and your PA, you don’t know about my PA. He welcomes Bhanu. He says I had promised Amrit that I won’t let Bhanu lose his job. Nalini says I hired Randhir seeing his talent. Veer says I m sure that Randhir will show the right path to my mum, Nalini has regarded Randhir a son, but stay in limits, else you can also think everything is yours in this house, few things are just mine, let it be mine, don’t try to snatch it. Randhir says if you take care of your things, then no one can snatch it. He sees Amrit. Veer holds her hand. They sit in the puja. Amrit thinks why is Randhir testing my patience. Veer stops Randhir from helping her. He says you take care of Nalini, I m there for Amrit. Randhir says sure.

Veer asks Amrit to be careful of his respect. He asks her to arrange breakfast for him. Amrit goes. Randhir looks at her. She cries. Her hands shake. Randhir comes to help her. She asks why did you accept this job, why didn’t you go. He asks why did you say that you are happy with this marriage, why did you lie, no use now, I know everything, with me or without me, I want to see you happy, I will stay here and try to keep you happy.



Veer shouts Amrit. He thinks who is with Amrit. Amrit says Veer, you know you are not my husband, this is just a drama. She gets shocked seeing Randhir.

