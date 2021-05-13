Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 13th May 2021 Written Update: Uday to die!

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 13th May 2021 Written Update on JustShowbiz.net

Episode begins with Nalini talking to Vijender about her decision. Randhir comes and shows the newspaper to Nalini how everywhere Nalini is praised. Randhir says soon people will consider you so great. Vijender gets a call and informs Nalini that party leader gave the ticket back. Nalini announces for victory and treat. Mohan is angry seeing his plan fail. Nalini praises Randhir. Here, Veer looks on sad. Amrit encourages Veer to take the first step and give the bouquet to Nalini. Veer goes but stops hearing Nalini saying Randhir makes her miss her younger son less. Veer is angry and throws the bouquet. Veer is angry seeing Nalini feeding sweets to Randhir. Nalini offers a position in her party to Randhir. Randhir gets reminded of Amrit’s words and asks for some time.

Here, Uday says two drops of this is enough but I will take this poison all. Uday falls, Vashma cries and confesses how it’s everything because of her, as I am your Vashma and I lied. Vashma cries for help. Vashma tells Uday to wake up. Vashma says if you are not alive then I won’t stay alive too. Vashma goes to drink the poison but she hears Uday call out her name. Vashma says but the poison. Uday says it’s black tea. They both hug. Uday says I always knew, I can never do mistake in knowing who is my true Vashma. Uday asks why she lied so much? Where is Kabir? Vashma is shocked listening to him. Uday asks where is Kabir? Here, Veer comes to drink alcohol, Amrit stops him and says stop drinking you have always handled problems like this. Veer says let me do what I want to. Amrit says you are stronger than this, you can overcome the past and you need to come close to your mother. Amrit says I have no control over Nalini but I know you. Veer asks her to stop and she will not understand. Amrit says you lost your brother but I lost my parents so I know the pain of losing someone. Veer shouts at Amrit. Randhir is passing by and hears this and listens and sees from the window. Veer says I hate you. He throws the table. Amrit says you can’t shout on me, I am telling for your own good. Veer goes out locking the door. Randhir thinks I thought Amrit was happy here and Veer loved Amrit but now the truth is out so I will stay here for Amrit.

Randhir goes to Nalini and accepts the offer to join. Here, Uday asks about Kabir. Vashma says how after Randhir got arrested, I was thirsty and someone offered me water which was spiked and I fainted. Vashma says thay man took Kabir and left me in the kothi but I have this piece of paper which is the only way to Kabir. Vashma says I never left the kothi because I thought that man would return and I have never let anyone touch me or harras me. Uday says you were so careless and lost our love symbol. Vashma asks for forgiveness. Uday leaves in anger. Vashma sits and cries.

Here, Amrit gives servant food to serve. Randhir comes and says Nalini is calling you so come with me. Amrit thunks what is Randhir doing here? Amrit goes with Randhir. Randhir gives a diya to Amrit. Amrit asks Randhir why pandit ji. Randhir says you are owner of this mahal but now the puja should also happen to make it official. Nalini asks Randhir if he called Veer. Randhir says Kadam singh has gone to call him.

Veer comes and tells Amrit that Nalini gave Randhir a room to stay in the mahal. Veer says I know so much about you being your son but you don’t know about your son’s PA. Veer asks his PA to enter. Bhanu enters, Veer says I promised my wife that I won’t let his brother’s job go so I brought him back. Veer warns Randhir not to get too comfortable here and think everything as his as there are things which belongs to only Veer. Randhir says I will take care of everything so that what is yours stays yours. Veer says I know you will take care of my mother and her party. Veer turns to Amrit and takes her hand to show Amrit as his possession. They sit for the puja.

Pandit ji says that Ram Navami is a good day to do grah pravesh of Amrit. Pandit ji gives a diya to Amrit. Randhir says the diya shouldn’t go out till ram navami day. Amrit is unable to light the matchstick. Amrit feels conscious due to Randhir’s presence. Randhir sees this and offers help. Veer stops Randhir and says Rani ma has considered you his son but you don’t have right on everything something is only mine. Veer says she is my wife, I can take care od her. Veer helps Amrit to light the matchstick. Veer says keep my respect intact so do these small tasks well. Veer then asks Amrit to bring food for him. Amrit goes. Amrit feels very emotional due to Randhir’s presence. Amrit finds water, Randhir helps her. They look at each other. The water overflows from the glass. Amrit notices it and asks Randhir why he took this job? Randhir says why did you lie that you are happy in this marriage, don’t lie now as I got to know the truth. Randhir says I want to see you happy no matter what.

