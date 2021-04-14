Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Veer rages on Amrit’s disappearance – TMT Updates

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Bua saying I m going to seek out Amrit. Saroj says she didn’t assume for us, she didn’t assume that our phrases with Veer will spoil. Bua says Amrit can by no means insult us. Bhanu says she has run away, she ruined our respect. Nalini will get Veer’s letter. He writes I additionally comprehend it properly that I can be discovered simply with my royal automobile, I m not silly to go to the lady’s household in my automobile, don’t waste time find concerning the lady, I’ll marry and are available dwelling with my spouse, my mum can meet her properly and we are going to rejoice. Nalini tears the letter and says you must discover out Veer. Veer finds the beer can empty.

Vijender stops the guard and asks the place are you taking this beer, the place is my son, inform me. Saroj asks did Amrit run away with Randhir. Bua asks did Randhir come. Bhanu says no, we had been simply guessing it. Veer brings the baraat there. He does his personal aarti and tilak. He comes dwelling. He asks pandit to get the rounds accomplished quickly, he doesn’t need mantras intimately, he doesn’t perceive it. He asks Bhanu to name Amrit. Bhanu will get silent. Veer goes to Bua and asks the place is Amrit. Bhanu says we don’t know. Veer says you will have 5 minutes to seek out her, else I’ll discover her some how. Saroj apologizes. Veer shouts I simply need Amrit.

A person sees Amrit and the tattoo on her hand. Nalini involves Bhanu’s home. She scolds the pandit and asks him to depart. Veer welcomes her and says marriage has occurred, pandit isn’t wanted now. Nalini will get shocked. Veer says I can perceive that I went in opposition to your want to get married to a good looking lady, this lady is far glad to marry me, I lastly obtained somebody, for whom I m not incomplete, go dwelling and put together to welcome your new bahu. Nalini says I need to meet that lady as soon as. The person says we are going to take her to the hospital. One other man says don’t know who’s she, she has somebody’s title written on her title, her habits doesn’t look good. The person says we must always take her to her actual place. Veer says you possibly can’t see your bahu’s face earlier than rituals, chances are you’ll go if you would like. Nalini leaves. Veer says put together properly, beautify the home, your bahurani is coming. Veer warns Bhanu. He says you consider in Lord, good, pray that you simply get Amrit.

Nalini comes dwelling in anger. She cries and says Veer has snatched my rights, I m his mum, he’s my first dream, I had been strict in direction of her, nevertheless it doesn’t imply that I don’t love him. She will get emotional. Vijender says I do know he made an enormous mistake, however we have now to get forward and settle for the reality. Veer comes dwelling. Vijender asks the bride to come back out, Nalini needs to welcome her. Nalini says I’ll preserve this chunri again, a refugee lady won’t turn into my bahu, I need to see that lady’s face who you bought right here. Veer thinks as soon as I get Amrit, I’ll educate her a very good lesson.



Precap:

Veer says I’ve known as a dancer Noor for the celebrations. Vashma dances. Amrit reaches the brothel. She will get shocked seeing Vashma.

