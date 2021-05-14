Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Randhir learns Amrit’s fake marriage truth

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Veer asking for breakfast. Mohan comes and jokes on him. He asks Bindu to serve him the breakfast. He says its been 8 years, but I didn’t need to call her twice, a real man controls his wife. Veer shouts to Amrit and asks for food. Mohan provokes him. He says now Amrit has become the owner of this palace, maybe she is ignoring you. Randhir says you know it well, I will see you happy, I will try to do everything that gives you happiness. Amrit says I m happy, you have no right to sneak into our relation. Randhir says I have a right, we also had four rounds, we were also getting married. She says I have moved on, you also move on. Amrit stumbles. Few plates fall down. Veer comes and calls her out. Amrit asks Randhir to go. Veer comes and sees her with someone. He thinks who is with Amrit. He goes to see. Randhir goes.

Amrit says this broke in a hurry. Veer asks where is it. She asks who. He says other part of this showpiece. She says I was also finding it. He asks where is that man whom you were talking. She asks who was I talking, I was asking the servant to help me in serving breakfast, its ready, you can come. She goes. Servant says Uday has come to meet Amrit, did you see her. Randhir goes to Uday. He asks what happened, why do you look worried. Uday says I came here to fight Amrit, Amrit knew Vashma’s truth, I was going mad to find her, Amrit knew it, I want to ask if she respects me or not, why did she hide the truth, why did she lie. Uday says Vashma has lost Kabir. Vashma dances and thinks of Uday. Randhir asks how did you hurt her, you are hurt to lose Kabir, she would be hurt too, the situation was wrong the partition has snatched a lot from us, its not Vashma’s mistake, you got your love after many years, you didn’t share her pain, you increased her pain, maybe that’s why she had hidden from you, she had asked Amrit not to tell you anything, knowing you won’t understand her.

Uday says I made a big mistake, I had scolded her in anger. Randhir says its not late, go to Vashma and apologize, she will forget everything and hug you, you have to do a lot for love, I got to know that Amrit isn’t happy in her marriage, I joined Nalini as her PA, I want to see her happy, I wish she didn’t get married, I would have given her much happiness. Uday says Amrit’s marriage… Randhir asks what, I m helpless, I can’t tell you, whenever you meet Amrit, ask her what happened on the marriage day, ask her if she is hiding something from you. He leaves. Randhir calls him out. He says what did he say, what is Amrit hiding from me. Amrit comes and calls out Uday. Randhir says he left. He says I need to talk to you. She goes.

Amrit thinks I have to send Randhir away from here soon. She asks Veer to have food. Veer laughs. Mohan says Veer doesn’t take tea, he drinks alcohol. Veer asks Amrit will she get alcohol for him and fulfill his wish. She thinks I have to make Randhir believe that things are fine between us. Amrit asks which peg to make. Randhir thinks you are trying a lot to hide truth from me. Veer looks at her. He says big peg. She goes. Mohan says if a wife agrees to her husband’s word, it means two things, either she loves him a lot or she is cheating on him and acting good. He goes. Amrit gets the drink. Veer thinks.

Randhir stops Amrit and asks what’s this drama. She asks him to leave her. He asks her to listen. She goes to Veer. Veer asks her if she is loyal or cheating. She says we didn’t get married, don’t expect loyalty or cheating, I had to pretend in front of everyone. He says I don’t believe you. She says then don’t believe me. He gets her parents’ pic and says swear on them. She says I won’t swear, I didn’t do anything wrong. He says you were hiding the alcohol, how could you make a drink for me today, tell me the truth. She says leave me, I m hurt. He asks her to say the truth. She bites his hand and goes. She cries. Light goes. Randhir comes and takes her. She shouts leave me, you can’t force me to swear, this marriage is just a pretence, you don’t try to become my husband, you know you aren’t my husband, stay away. Lights come. She sees Randhir and gets shocked.

He asks is this marriage a drama, you aren’t husband and wife, my Amrit didn’t get married. He smiles happily. He says I knew it, its a big day for me, Amrit. He thanks Lord and asks her to say why did she do this drama with Veer. She says I could have waited for you all my life, but it wasn’t easy to live with this stain, I had to stay as a servant with my own family, then Veer came there, a girl cheated him, he wanted to marry to show his family, we promised each other, Bhanu’s job and Kiran’s marriage was at stake, he could have taken revenge on my family, so I decided it, then you had come, it was too late, I couldn’t break my promise, I didn’t even marry you, so you…. Randhir lights up the candles. He says we will take the remaining three rounds now, then I will see who separates me from my wife.

Precap:

Veer thinks Amrit will drink and then tell the truth. She asks whom did you meet yesterday. Veer fights Randhir. Uday says I will take you today, be ready. Vashma smiles.

Update Credit to: Amena