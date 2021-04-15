Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Amrit meets Vashma – TMT Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Amrit meets Vashma

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Veer asking Nalini to maintain some endurance. He says you must take my permission if you wish to see my bride, ask me. She asks can I meet your spouse. He says no, you possibly can’t see her like that, you will notice her within the Mu dikhai, she is right here, you’re additionally right here, I m additionally right here, you possibly can see her every single day. He asks servants to take the palanquin to his room. He asks why are you so upset, your son acquired married, sing alongside, rejoice, be glad. He taunts her. He says I’ve organized a dance efficiency, Chandni Chowk’s particular artist Noor Meher might be coming so as to add colors on this Jashan. Vashma comes there to carry out. Vashma performs Mujra on the track Jab pyaar kya to darna kya… The boys take Amrit to the brothel. The girl says you bought her to the fitting place, she is so fairly. She takes Amrit together with her. She pours some water and wakes up Amrit. Amrit asks what’s this place. The girl says folks know this place as Amina Bai’s brothel.

Amrit will get shocked and says no…. Veer will get offended. He involves his room. He says I’ve dealt with Ranimaa right now, what is going to I do when everybody desires to see the bride’s face. Bua asks why can’t we go to the police. Bhanu says it is going to be like going in opposition to Veer. Bua says you take care of Veer, don’t know the way is Amrit. She prays for Amrit. Amina Bai asks Amrit to put on the gown and prepare. Amrit refuses. Amina locks her up within the room. Amrit knocks the door. Vashma will get the cash and provides to Amina. Amina says you simply acquired some cash, simply change into the star of this place, then we are going to get a lot cash. Vashma scolds her. She asks her to not say this once more. She says I belong to another person. Amina says a brand new factor has come to this brothel. Vashma asks who’re you speaking about. Amina asks the lads to open the door. Amrit comes out. She will get shocked seeing Vashma.

Amrit and Vashma cry seeing one another. They recall their outdated days. Vashma stops Amina. She says Amrit is my finest pal, I gained’t allow you to contact her, bear in mind one factor, this brothel runs on my expertise, for those who damage Amrit, then I can’t go away her. She takes Amrit together with her to the room. They hug and ask how are you. Amrit asks the place is Randhir. Vashma will get silent. Randhir says I don’t know the place is my fiancee, I misplaced my dad and mom as effectively. The person says it is going to be robust to search out them, elections are taking place for the primary time, everyone seems to be busy with campaigns, how can we discover out. The person says its robust to refuse to Ranimaa’s request if she may help, all the perfect. Randhir thanks him. Vashma says he was with me, however after reaching the border, Pakistani police caught him. She cries and asks Amrit to not fear, she is going to quickly meet him. Amrit says sure, I want he stays wonderful.

Veer drinks wine and thinks of Amrit. He takes his gun from the cabinet. He leaves. Vashma will get meals for Amrit. Amrit asks how did you attain right here, inform me, the place is Kabir, how is he, did you inform him about me. Vashma nods and smiles. She says I’ve been away from my son since that point. Amrit cries.

Precap:
Veer says till I make Amrit attain her vacation spot, I can’t go away her, I’ll shoot her. Amrit hears this. She says I’ve to go along with Veer.

Replace Credit score to: Amena

