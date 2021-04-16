Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vashma and Amrit’s emotional bond – TMT updates

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Amrit hugging Vashma. She says you aren’t alone, you bought your loved ones again, Uday is right here. Vashma says Uday shouldn’t know that I m right here, I cherished him, I don’t need him to know something about me, I’ve heard that when women climb the brothel stairs, then they by no means return dwelling, I by no means thought that I’ll turn out to be a kind of women, I can’t meet his eyes. Amrit says Uday will perceive once I can perceive you, be prepared for a brand new life. Vashma says no, I received’t go anyplace till I discover my child, from childhood, you could have all the time supported me, promise me, you received’t inform Uday about me till I let you know. Amrit guarantees. Vashma asks does Uday miss me. Amrit says he has written letters for you day-after-day, he retains the letters with a hope to provide all of the letters day-after-day. Vashma smiles. She asks why have been you fallen unconscious.

Amrit says my marriage is going on. Vashma asks with whom. Veer involves the brothel to satisfy Noor Meher. He shouts Noor. Amrit says I had seen Randhir and went after him, however I didn’t get him, I received electrocuted and fainted. Vashma says it means I had gone to carry out in your marriage, its an odd recreation of life, you go dwelling now, its too late. Amrit says Bua can be anxious. Vashma says she is not going to fear for you. Amrit says Bua modified lots, she befell of mum and pop, she loves me lots. Vashma says you could have advised a very good factor. They hug. Amrit says I don’t know what to do, I couldn’t give my phrase to Veer, he requested me to not go away him. Vashma says you aren’t married to him, who was within the palanquin then.

Amrit asks what. The person says somebody has come to satisfy you. Vashma asks Amrit to not come out of the room. She will get shocked seeing Veer. Amrit seems to be on and will get shocked. Veer says I would like your assist, I need a ravishing lady such as you, its nothing as you might be considering, my marriage didn’t occur, the lady has run away earlier than marriage, I couldn’t inform this at dwelling, I need a lady to make my faux spouse and take her dwelling. Vashma asks what’s the necessity to mislead household, inform them that the bride has run away. He shouts shut up, simply do what I mentioned, inform me, is there any lady or not. Vashma says I don’t get scared of people that converse in loud tone, else I might have run away. He says sorry. She asks why don’t you neglect that lady, why do you need to faux to be married. Veer says till I educate her a lesson, I can’t neglect her, once I meet her, I’ll discuss to her effectively and kill her, I m discovering her on the marriage night time, sufficient, don’t speak about that lady. Amrit hears them. He says simply organize a woman, I provides you with any worth you say.

Amrit says I’ve worn your go well with to exit, I can’t go along with Veer like that. Vashma asks what, will you go along with him, he’s mad at you, he’ll kill you. Amrit says he’ll kill my household, I agreed to marry him for household’s sake, I’ll discuss to him, I’ve to do that marriage. Vashma says no. A woman presents drink to Veer. He throws the drink and will get offended. Amrit says my determination can be similar. Sattu comes dwelling and asks Bhanu to return with him. Bhanu worries. Vashma will get Amrit to Veer. He asks are you scared. Amrit says I’ll persuade him first after which inform about myself. Veer asks can I take her alongside, I’ve much less time. Vashma says she is my greatest buddy, she isn’t from the brothel, handle her respect. Veer says don’t fear, she can be my spouse for the world, I can’t let her respect get affected, is she lovely such as you. Vashma says no, she is extra lovely than me.



Precap:

Veer says I hope I’ve chosen the suitable lady for exhibiting my household. Vashma smiles listening to Uday’s title. Uday comes there.

Replace Credit score to: Amena