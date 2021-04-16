ENTERTAINMENT

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 16th April 2021 Written update: Will Vashma and Uday unite?

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 16th April 2021 Written update: Will Vashma and Uday unite?

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

The episode begins with Vashma telling Amrit that there so many items and people are equal to the variety of days I’m away from Kabir. Amrit will get shocked and hugs a crying Vashma. Amrit asks what occurred again then. Vashma says after Randhir received arrested, a person supplied his assist to make us cross the border, he did too however then he bought me to this kothi and took my Kabir. Vashma then asks about Uday. Amrit says Radha and Uday all the time ask about you and wish to discover about you. They each hug. Amrit says Uday is on this metropolis solely. Vashma says no you may’t inform him that I’m right here. Amrit says however why? Vashma says I couldn’t maintain my son and Uday liked me he can’t see me a lady from kothi as these women are by no means seen with respect. Amrit says after I can perceive then why will Uday not perceive? Vashma says no I would like to remain right here to search out our son. Vashma takes a swear from Amrit that she shouldn’t inform anybody about Vashma until the time she doesn’t inform her to. Vahsma asks if Uday nonetheless remembers her? Amrit says he nonetheless loves you an identical means and he retains on writing letter to you and retains it in a field to offer you. Vashma then asks Amrit how come you landed right here in kothi? Amrit says right now was my marriage. Vashma will get shocked and says with whom?

Right here, Veer involves the Kothi and asks the proprietor about Vashma. Right here, Amrit tells how she felt she noticed Randhir however didn’t discover her however received unconscious as a result of electrical shock. Vashma says meaning the place I went to carry out that was your marriage ceremony? Vashma says you go residence. Amrir says sure, bua should be very apprehensive. Vashma says bua and apprehensive for you? Amrit tells how the situation is completely different now. Amrit says I want you may go together with me and Vashma says I want you may stick with me. Vashma says however for those who didn’t marry him then who was in palki? Amrit additionally will get confused. A servant calls Vashma. Vashma asks Amrit to remain right here solely and he or she goes out. Vashma will get stunned to see Veer. Veer tells I would like your assist and I would like a lady such as you who is gorgeous who can fake to be my spouse in the meanwhile because the woman whom I used to be about to marry ran away. Vashma asks inform your loved ones the reality. Veer shuts her and says simply inform ne if there’s a woman or not. Vashma says don’t converse in loud voice with me however once you didn’t marry why are you after her? Veer says how he’ll kill Amrit if he ever finds her and he will certainly discover her. Veer says how I warned her to not depart me however she did that solely. Veer says simply inform me the worth of my assist and I’ll do it. Amrit is listening to all this from far.

Amrit thinks of all the pieces Veer has informed her. Amrit wears a suiye of Vashma. Vashma is shocked. Vashma asks her the place are you going? Amrit says with Veer. Vashma tells Amrit he’ll kill you if he sees you. Amrit says or else he’ll break my household, I simply stated sure to him as a result of this. Amrir says I promised him I received’t run away so I can’t run away now. Vashma says no to her however Amrit is keen to go now.

Vashma takes Amrit with ghunghat on face to Veer. Vashma asks Veer to maintain her pal. Veer says don’t fear I received’t even have a look at her. Veer then asks Vashma if the woman is gorgeous. Vashma nods sure.

Episode ends.

Precap: Vashma is in hospital and he or she sees Uday. Right here, Veer instructs Amrit to do a very good muh dikhayi and present everybody that she is probably the most stunning woman.

