Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Veer brings Amrit home – TMT Updates

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Veer saying if you happen to want something, then you possibly can inform me. Vashma says cease, have this jewelry again. She says we now have a coronary heart and thoughts as nicely, go now, take this as assist or favor, I m doing it by my want. He says I m ready exterior. He goes. Amrit asks Vashma to take care. She asks Vashma to tell her household. She leaves. Nalini scolds Bhanu for hiding the reality. Bhanu says Veer left no possibility for us.

Nalini says you have been getting a prince in your sister, you forgot your loyalty. He says its nothing like that, we’re not grasping for cash, I couldn’t refuse to Veer for being loyal to him. She says you might be nothing to us, inform your sister to cease dreaming, I’ll at all times have my eye on her, one mistake, additionally, you will get punished. Veer brings Amrit residence. He says I needed to deliver that lady right here by marrying her, she proved that she will be able to cheat anybody. Amrit says you might be mistaken. He says no want, I don’t wish to hearken to you, I cannot contact you or see you, I wish to present a ravishing bahu to this household, I hope that I obtained the correct lady for this work, you possibly can keep in my room, you possibly can put on something you want. He lies on the sofa to sleep.

Amrit cries and recollects Randhir. She asks Randhir concerning the Suhaagraat. Randhir smiles and says I like your innocence, you might be proper, its an evening for each husband and spouse, its particular, as a result of they promise to grasp one another, they plan their coming life and dream. FB ends. Amrit sleeps. She wakes up within the morning. She says he can’t see my face. She goes to washroom. She finds Veer sleeping within the water tub. She worries and thinks to not present her face, else he’ll kill her. He wakes up. She will get the gun in hand. He asks her to maintain it down, don’t argue. He says simply that lady ought to die by this gun, she cheated me and ran away. She says possibly she did it for some purpose. He scolds her. He asks her to prepare quick, this time, he has to win any manner, his mum at all times gave him zero quantity in life.

Vashma comes to satisfy Uday. She thinks of their moments. She hears his title. She cries. Uday comes residence. He scolds Bhanu for getting Amrit to another person. Nalini asks Mohan and Bindu how are they, the place is Rohit. Mohan jokes on Nalini’s son, who obtained a bride residence. Amrit will get prepared. Veer asks her to return, he’ll make her meet his household. She worries.



Precap:

Veer asks Amrit to satisfy his household. Randhir comes there. Amrit thinks Veer will kill me in anger.

Replace Credit score to: Amena