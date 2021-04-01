Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 1st April 2021 Written Update: Will the tribe let Amrit and gang be with them? – Tellyexpress

ENTERTAINMENT

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 1st April 2021 Written Update: Will the tribe let Amrit and gang be with them?

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 1st April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

Episode begins with Amrit, Randhir, Uday, Vashma and Radha stopped by a group of people. They pointed sword and them. Randhir and Amrit explain to them how they all are same and humans just thier religin is different. A women in the tribe has a baby and the baby starts crying. Amrit goes and takes the baby and makes him stop crying. Amrit then says the baby might be of any religion but they get quite with lobe which a human of any religion can give them. She says how intentions are important and not religion. The tribe help them and take them into thier tribe. Randhir and Uday discuss how they need to take a jeep to go other side of border.

Amrit has Kabir and she is talking to Kabir. Randhir comes there. Seeing Kabir crying, Randhir plays harmonica and he stops crying. Randhir says now you also start learning this from me. Amrit asks why. Randhir says when our kids will cry you will make them stop crying by this only. Amrit smiles and blushes. Randhir says we will have 2 boys and 1 girl. Amrit says 3 children. Randhir says yes. Amrit says okay then I will learn it. They laugh. Randhir says we have to start a new life, we have to remember those who we lost and take care of those who are with us. She asks are you talking to your parents. He recalls Savita’s words. She asks him not to worry, everything will be fine, is there any matter troubling him. He shows the pic and says mum had given me this pic while she was leaving. Amrit sees the pic and asks who is this. He cries. He says its related to me or my past, I have to find out what’s this.

Here, Vashma and Uday are talking how they want to start a normal life on the other side of border. Vashma says we will be living a normal husband and wife life. Uday says yes and Kabir will be happy. They look at the other side of border and smile. Here, Radha is sitting under a tree and remembers Brij and how he asked her to marry her and how they married. She cries remembering Brij. Randhir and Amrit come to her. Amrit cheers up Radha and hugs her. Uday and everyone take disguise and get ready to leave. The goons come there to ask for them. Randhir starts the drama and begs for food. He signs others. They all beg for food.

Amrit thinks the goons are going towards the tent where Vashma’s baby is sleeping. She goes and stops the man. She says I know something about them, come with me. She attacks the man. The man also stabs her leg. She falls down. She drags the man away. She says I have seen that man going that side, he was following someone. The goons leave. Amrit falls. Everyone worries for her. Uday asks how far do we have to go. The man says we can take help from the nearby village, its not safe to stay here, hide in the bushes, we will leave. Randhir and Vashma thank them. She talks to the tribal lady. She says we all are made the same, but we have self divided ourselves. Randhir asks Amrit not to worry, they will go to the city and get aid for her. He says no one can stop us from uniting now.

Four years pass, the narrator says how people got separated. They show Amrit in saree in a haveli. It is her in laws house. She gets shocked seeing Randhir. Randhir tries to come close to her but another guy comes and holds Amrit and takes her.

