Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 2 April 2021 Today’s Episode Written Update: Amrit Unconscious Randheer & Uday Panic

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

The fresh episode of “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” on 2nd April 2021, will make the audience cry with its story. The spectators already watched in the previous episodes, Amrit, Randheer, Uday, Vashma, and Radha tries to escape from Lahore as the goons are searching for them especially Uday. The goons catch them and try to assassinate Vashma now let’s see in today’s episode what’s happened next. The show begins with Randheer who is begging goons to not assassinates anyone and leave them.

Later on, Amrit asks helped from a lady and says she also has love in their hearts and they also feel their pain and that’s why they need their help. The woman asks them to come along with her and later on Uday and Randheer ask them to arrange a car so that they can leave from this place. The man asks them to just take relax and calm down and they can rest here until the car will arrive. The baby starts to cry and Randheer tries to distract him by playing the flute.

Randheer flirts with Amrit and says she also needs to learn flute so that whenever their children will cry she can stop them to cry. Amrit starts blushing and hugs him and says they will find their own house soon but till then they can dream about it. Randheer continues to say we have to start a new journey and takes care of all of them who are currently with us. Amrit tells him to talk to his parents about their marriage and Randheer says just relax everything will be fine soon.

Randheer shows her childhood pic to Amrit and starts crying and says her mother gives him when she is leaving and he needs to find out about this. Whereas Vashma says to Uday they will start a new life with their baby Kabir and they have to forget all the bitter past. Uday says we will leave a peaceful life and Vasha says she also wants a simple and peaceful life because right now she needs relaxation only. On the other side, Radha is thinking about Brij and starts crying. Amrit consoles Radha and asks her not to cry as they all are with her and they will take care of her.

Uday and others ready to leave the place but suddenly goons came there and start asking about them and Randheer starts the act of begging in order to misguide them and others also starts the acting of begging food. The episodes end to know the next update of the story just stay with us and the viewers can watch the episode of “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” on the sony Tv channel at 9:00 PM.

