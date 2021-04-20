Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Veer helps Randhir – TMT Updates

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Mohan scolding Nalini for her mistake to marry Vijender. He says simply my spouse is a royal companion on this royal household, nobody cares for the household repute. Nalini asks him to apologize to Vijender. Vijender says no want. Mohan says I m sorry to you, however I can’t apologize to outsiders. Veer and Amrit look on. Veer throws the chunri on Mohan and asks him to put on it, if he’s ashamed. He asks him to not misbehave along with his dad. Vijender smiles. Mohan says look who’s instructing me manners, in case your dad was alive and noticed your avatar, then he would have died once more, outsiders will get this royalty. Mohan leaves. Nalini scolds Veer and asks what does he wish to show by marrying a refugee woman. Veer says you’ll know that the woman is gorgeous than Anaita. He asks Chachi to do the rasam. He stops her. She says you might have the primary proper to see your bride. He asks her to maintain endurance. Amrit worries.

He goes to raise the ghunghat. Amrit will get tensed. Nalini says I’ll see bahu’s face first, I’ll see if a refugee woman deserves to be with us. She sees Amrit’s face. Amrit smiles. Veer says I knew you may’t reward her. Nalini says she is basically very fairly. Veer says you’re proved improper, you mentioned that no woman will marry me, I remorse it. Randhir comes to satisfy Nalini. Guard stops him. He says new bahu’s mu dikhai rasam is going on, wait right here. Veer comes there and sees him. He asks you right here. Nalini asks how did you meet my son, why did you prepare for marriage so quickly, I do know every part. She insults Amrit. Randhir says I needed to ask Nalini for assist in discovering somebody expensive. Veer says she will’t assist anybody. Randhir remembers Amrit. He says she can be lacking me rather a lot. Nalini says you’ll haven’t seen such costly jewelry. Amrit says I learnt it from my mother and father that jewelry is simply stones when compares to household. Veer says I may even imagine love by listening to you, present me your lover’s pic.

Randhir says I misplaced her pic, I assumed to ask Nalini to assist me. Veer says I don’t know when she helps you, I may help you immediately. Randhir asks will you assist me. Veer says sure, you helped me on the time of my marriage, I’ll provide help to immediately, come. Nalini asks Bindu Chachi to see the bride’s face and full the rasam. Veer takes Randhir with him. Bindu sees her face. Veer says welcome to my room, I’ll provide help to. He exhibits the portraits and says nobody is aware of about my expertise, I’ll make the pic, you simply describe her, I’ll make the precise pic, we could begin. Randhir says sure. Veer asks how does she look. Randhir remembers Amrit and smiles. He says lets begin along with her eyes, by which I entered her coronary heart, she has essentially the most stunning eyes, even when she will get quiet, she will communicate a chat. Veer makes the portrait. Randhir describes her. Bindu likes Amrit and praises her magnificence. Veer says eyes are sketched. Randhir smiles.

