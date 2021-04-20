Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 20th April 2021 Written Update: Randhir and Veer to bond?

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Mohan taunting Nalini. Nalini stops him and Mohan’s spouse additionally stops Mohan. Veer comes and listens to the taunts of Mohan. Mohan says Veer has no fault she is simply following her mom. Mohan says solely my spouse is the royal companion. Nalini asks Mohan to ask for apology from Vijender. Mohan says I’ll apologize from you as many time as you need however not from non royal folks. Instantly a dupatta falls on Mohan. Veer says for those who really feel shy then put on this and roam. He says etiquettes are predominant thingbof royal folks however you appear to not have a bit of little bit of it, Vijender is my father and rani sahiba is my mom and I cannot take heed to your ailing issues. Mohan says if my brother would have been alive then he would have died seeing your this avatar.

Mohan then smirks on Amrit saying refugee bahu. Veer asks how is her chachi? She smiles. Nalini comes and scolds Veer that it’s all his fault and what he needs to show? Veer says I simply wish to rejoice the muh dikhayi as she could be very lovely. Chachi involves raise the ghunghat. Veer stops her and takes Amrit and makes her sit. Amrit worries pondering if Veer sees my face then he’ll kill me. Veer comes near Amrit. Nalini stops him. Nalini says it’s my proper to see first. Amrit is relieved. Nalini lifts a little bit of dupatta and sees. Veer says she has appreciated the wonder or else she would have began taunting. Nalini says she is gorgeous Veer goes smiling. Nalini says I do know women such as you attempt to entice guys out of your magnificence as you might be poor so that you entice wealthy guys.

Right here, Randhir requests the gaurd to let him meet rani ji because it’s essential. Gaurd says you possibly can’t go in. Veer sees him and asks the gaurd to let him come. Randhir says how he got here as a result of rani ji helped him discover somebody but it surely didn’t work out. Veer says I don’t know if Rani ji will help however whom are you discovering. Veer describes his love and his fiance. Veer says listening to you I imagine in love. Veer says come I’ll assist you. Nalini offers jewelry and taunts Amrit. Amrit says I’ve seen extra heavier jewelry than this however my mother and father have taught me that relations are extra essential. Chachi smiles.

Veer and Randhir cross the corridor the place Amrit is sitting however Randhir doesn’t see Amrit. They go and Veer says you describe your love and I’ll draw her image. Randhir remembers Amrit and sees the eyes drawn and will get mesmirised. Right here, Chachi praises the fantastic thing about Amrit.

Episode ends.

Precap: Uday comes and asks Veer to behave correctly along with her sister. They’re about to struggle however Amrit comes and hugs Veer to cease him. Veer says how dare you hugged me. Then the ghunghat slips and Veer is shocked to see Amrit.