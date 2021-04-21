ENTERTAINMENT

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, 21st April 2021, Written Update, Randhir and Amrit heartbreaking face-off!

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, 21st April 2021, Written Update, Randhir and Amrit heartbreaking face-off!

We’re again with the written replace of the Sony TV serial named “Kyun Uthe Dil Chhod Aaye”. The episode begins with Mohan as he taunts Nalini whereas she asks him to taunt her, even Mohan’s spouse additionally says to Mohan to not say something to Nalini. On the similar time, Veer comes there and overhears their dialog. Mohan tells that his spouse is the one who’s loyal. Nalini says to Mohan to make an apology to Vijender. Mohan says that he’ll apologize to anybody however to not non-royal individuals.

After that, a veil flies over Mohan and Veer says to him that if he ought to put on this veil. He provides that royals have manners however he couldn’t see any etiquettes in him. He says Vijender and Rani Sahiba are his mother and father and he gained’t hear any silly issues. Mohan says if this avatar of his would-be seen by his brother then he would die for certain. Mohan known as Amrit refugee Bahu. Veer asks Amrit if her aunty is okay or not. Nalini begins scolding Veer. He says to her that he got here to see the ritual of Muh Dikhayi and to see Amrit’s face.

His Chachi about to take away her Ghunght however Veer stops her. He says to her that he’ll take away her Ghunghat first. Amrit will get tense hears her. Nalini says that’s her proper to take away the Ghunghat first. Nalini sees her face and says that she could be very stunning. Nalini taunts her says that she very properly is aware of that she is a kind of women who lure wealthy guys from their magnificence. Then again, Randhir is requesting to the guard to let him meet with Rani Sahiba however Guard refuses to it.

Veer notices him and says to the guard to let him come inside the home. Randhir tells him that Rani has helped to search out somebody however he couldn’t discover her. Veer asks him whom he’s looking for her. He tells her that he’s discovering her love curiosity. Veer says he’ll assist him. Nalini handovers jewellery to Amrit by taunting her. Amrit says to her that she has seen extra jewellery than this however her mother and father informed her to respect the relation than different issues. Veer asks Randhir to explain her love curiosity. Don’t neglect to observe the episode of “Kyun Uthe Dil Chhod Aaye” on Sony TV at 9 PM. Keep tuned with us.

