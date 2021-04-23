Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Veer Completes Amrit’s portrait – TMT Updates

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye twenty third April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Amrit feeding Veer by her palms. Nalini will get indignant and goes. Veer bites Amrit’s hand and says I used to be damage while you left. They argue of their room. He goes. She sees an anklet and thinks of Randhir. Veer finds the door closed. He thinks does she wish to run once more, why did she shut the door. He goes in and catches Amrit. He says you needed to run once more so that you closed the door. She says one has to open the door to run, not shut it, you consider Anaita on a regular basis, gained’t you inform me about her. He says I broke the bolt, you possibly can by no means unlock the door from inside.

Randhir asks Sattu for Veer. He says Veer requested me to return. Sattu says he informed me, sit in his room, come. Amrit thinks from the place is that this anklet sound coming. She sees Veer with the anklet. He says I do know you’ll come right here. She asks what’s this approach to name somebody, name me Amrit and I’ll come. They argue. She says I m helpless that my dad and mom didn’t train me to run away by breaking promise. He asks her to maintain the anklet as reward. He says don’t assume its a present, its a sequence, while you put on this and roam round, I’ll know you might be on this palace. He asks her to put on it in entrance of him. She wears the anklet. He says you might be sure to me now, stroll round and present me. She walks round. He hears the anklet sound and smiles. She will get damage. He cares for her wound and says loosen up, some bounds are such that you need to get ordinary, it hurts while you attempt to break it.

She says you couldn’t maintain any relation secure. He says everyone seems to be afraid of loneliness, however I find it irresistible, I don’t love anybody, I m a free fowl, I’ve nothing to lose, at all times maintain sporting the anklets. He goes. Amrit asks Vijender can I assist, my dad had 5 weapons, I had learnt capturing from him. He says I must be scared. She fixes the gun. He thanks her. She says I’ve come to thanks. He says I’ve seen outdated Vijender in you, it takes a lot time in adapting right here, I m with you, don’t fear. She asks can I ask one thing, who’s Anaita. He asks did you see her pics. She says I’ve seen the bitterness on Veer’s face, he can’t disguise it. He says she was his childhood love, she left him earlier than marriage, anybody would really feel unhealthy, he has self worth, he received damaged. She asks does Veer nonetheless love Anaita. Vijender says don’t know, he thinks about her. She asks does Anaita love him. Vijender says don’t know, its straightforward to struggle a man like Veer, leaving him is completely different. She says I wish to ask one thing else. He says certain.

Veer says you’ve gotten come. Randhir says sure, I couldn’t wait, so I’ve come. Veer asks him to return. He asks Randhir to begin, we could begin with lips. Randhir will get silent. Veer says don’t be shy, assume you might be speaking to your individual brother. Randhir smiles. Veer says we will begin. Randhir says when she smiles, many reminiscences get a key. Veer says wow, how romantic. Randhir describes her. Veer says I felt each phrase you stated, does such love exist on the earth. Randhir says real love doesn’t have its say, perhaps you didn’t fall in real love but. Amrit calls Anaita and says I wish to meet you, can we meet. Anaita asks who’re you. Amrit says I m Veer’s spouse, I wish to know, do you additionally love him, he loves you a large number, meet me as soon as. Anaita disconnects. Randhir says she used to put on Om locket in her neck. Veer says I’ve made her put on the locket as nicely, meet your love. Randhir cries and recollects Amrit. Kyun uthe….performs…. Veer sees the portrait.

Veer says sorry, I’ve made my spouse’s pic as a substitute your lover’s pic. Randhir will get shocked and asks what’s her title. Veer says Amrit. Randhir will get shocked. Vashma meets Uday.

