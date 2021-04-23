Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 23rd April 2021 Written update: Veer to punish Amrit?

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Veer asking Amrit to feed him. Amrit says don’t do that. Veer says you’re my spouse infront of all. Veer says Rani ma is not going to thoughts feed me. Veer bites Amrit’s fingers whereas she feeda him. Veer says whose pin is that this that damage me. Amrit says from subsequent time do keep in mind that a lady additionally stays with you so her issues may also keep on this home now. Veer will get offended and goes. Amrit sees payal in her issues and remembers how Randhir gave her the payal.

Subsequent day, Veer finds her room locked. He forces the door and opens it and sees Amrit coming from tub. Veer says why was the door locked? Are you attempting to flee once more? Amrit says I used to be bathing bur you’re so insecure. Veer says you may have earned this doubt and from subsequent time don’t lock the door. Veer goes. Right here, Randhir involves the Mahal and tells the gaurd I’m Randhir and I’ve come to fulfill Veer. Gaurd says sure he advised me, please come. Right here, Amrit hears voice of payal and thinks on this household nobody wears payal then the place is that this voice coming from? Amrit finds Veer making the noise. Veer says I knew you’d come to me. Amrit says I’ve a reputation so you possibly can name me by my identify. Veer says these Payal are for you however it’s not a present from me, these are handcuffs for you, you’ll put on it proper now in order that I do know the place you’re going. Amrit says I’m right here due to my promise to you so I’m right here and might be right here don’t fear. Amrit takes the payal and says I’ll put on it later. Veer says I advised you to put on it now. Amrit wears it and says look now I’ve wore it. She is about to go however Veer says I wish to get conversant in the noise of the payal, stroll right here. Amrit has tears in her eyes and walks from right here to there. Veer enjoys it and drinks. Amrit takes a knife to chop the payal however she will get damage as a substitute. Veer sees it and wipes the blood. Veer says some relations hurts when you attempt to break them. Amrit says you give me punishment and therapeutic too. Veer says I don’t need any prison spot in my life. Amrit says you’re alone from inside and haven’t been capable of get together with any relations. Veer says discuss correctly. Amrit says why what’s going to you do now? Put a lock on my mouth? Veer says I’m a free fowl and don’t have anything to lose. Veer goes. Amrit thinks there should be some wound inside you which ones is forcing you to behave like this.

Amrit involves Vijender and helps him setting the gun. Amrit says I learnt to make use of weapons from my father hidingly. Vijender says I must be afraid. They snort. Vijender thanks her. Amrit says because of you. Vijender says I noticed a couple of years again Vijender in you. Amrit is about to go however then she asks Vijender who’s Anandita. Vijender asks did you see her work? Amrit says sure. Vijender says she was Veer’s childhood love they usually had been about to marry however issues broke off so he obtained to listen to loads of taunts and scolding, he’s broke. Amrit says do they nonetheless love one another. Vijender says possibly. Amrit says can I ask you another factor?

Right here, Veer and Randhir meet they usually begin portray work. Veer says don’t be shy, inform me every part contemplating me your brother. Randhir feels comfy and begins discribing her by seeing thier previous reminiscences. Veer says how romantic. Randhir says I’m sorry to say however it feels such as you haven’t felt such love until now.

Right here, Amrit calls Anandita. Amrit asks her can we meet? Anandita says who’re you? Amrit says please don’t lower the decision, I wish to know when you nonetheless love Veer as he nonetheless loves you, I’ve seen in his eyes. Anandita cuts the decision.

Randhir says she weara a om locket. Veer says right here you go, the image of your love. Randhir smiles seeing the pic and remembers previous occasions. Veer sees the pic and thinks one thing critically.

Episode ends.

Precap: Veer says sorry I made my spouse as a substitute of your lover. Randhir asks Veer her identify. Veer says I hope nobody has to take the identify, it’s Amrit. Randhir is shocked. Uday winds up in a struggle and Vashma falls down.