Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 27th April 2021 Latest Episode Update: Amrit gets shocked

We’re again with one other replace of your favorite present “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” on twenty seventh April 2021. The present goes nicely and repeatedly displaying the various uplifts and downs within the lifetime of Amrit. The lifetime of Amrit is completely modified and the brand new entry of Veer within the lifetime of Amrit is very liking by the viewers. From a boring love story of Randheer and Amrit is now was a spicy story of Veer and Amrit. The audiences liking the brand new storyline through which Veer is struggling to cope with his ache of the previous and Amrit is making an attempt to assist him out however Veer doesn’t like her try and tries to avoid her.

On the opposite facet, Randheer is looking for about Amrit as he nonetheless loves her loads and never solely Randheer however Amrit additionally loves her however now she is married to Veer and turns into her spouse. Within the upcoming promo of the present, the viewers will see that Amrit will put her belongings within the wardrobe of Veer however Veer won’t like this and ask her to take out her issues from his cabinet. On this reply, Amrit tells her what occurs to him.

You your self settle for in entrance of your loved ones that I’m your spouse and now I want some house in your room as nicely in your wardrobe to maintain my belongings right here. Now I’ll do one factor I’ll throw this portray exterior after which she strikes to take out the portray and when she takes out one portray Veer holds the portray and snatches from her hand and angrily says how dare you to the touch my issues. Amrit says oh however you beforehand informed me that every one these items are ineffective and now you your self not permitting me to the touch something.

She continues to say what is that this particular about these work which makes you a lot indignant. Veer angrily shouts and says don’t dare to argue with me and my life is simply my life and don’t even take into consideration seeing underneath it, not by way of a window or door simply avoid me, from my life and from my belongings too. Within the additional promo, we’ll see that Veer made the portray of Amrit and says, one individual from the Jail of Pakistan got here right here to fulfill me and he has one article in his hand and wished to launch that article within the newspaper however he didn’t have his lover’s photograph and wished to make the portray of her and by mistakenly I’ve made your portray.

She will get shocked after listening to this and worriedly asks the identify of that individual and the way you already know him. Veer turns round and says his identify is Randheer and after listening to this identify Amrit will get shocked and watching him repeatedly. We are going to see what is going to occur subsequent when Amrit meet Randheer after ages or how she helps Veer to come back out of his ache to know such updates simply be with us and we’ll again quickly. Until then take pleasure in this episode of “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye ” on the Sony TV channel at 9:00 PM and keep tuned with us.