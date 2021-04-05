Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Amrit awaits Randhir – Telly Updates

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 5th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Amrit saying its been 3 years and 6 months since we came to stay in India, we miss our Lahore, I m waiting for Randhir, he had promised me that he will come. She goes to ask about the letter. Postman says there is no letter. Bhanu says you are waiting for Vashma and Randhir’s letter, they won’t come. She says I will not lose hope. Amrit sees the tattoo. She recalls Farooq. She sees Kiran trying to jump down the terrace. Bua stops Kiran. Amrit thinks of a way to stop Kiran. She tricks Kiran and asks her to come down. Kiran comes down. Bua says you have done a lot for us. Amrit asks Kiran to make prayers with a true heart, don’t worry, her marriage will happen this month. A lady comes clapping and taunts Amrit. She falls down. Bua comes joking on her. The lady asks Bua to let the young girls do the kitchen work. Bua and the lady argue. The lady says my husband works alone for the entire family. Bhanu says I will have food and go for office.
The match maker comes. She says you will be happy to get this great match for Kiran, they will give the shagun today itself. Amrit drops the glass by mistake. The lady scolds Amrit and calls her a maid. Amrit asks Bua not to tell anything. Amrit cleans the glass pieces. She gets hurt. The lady asks Amrit to don a chunri on her head when guests come. Bhanu goes after Amrit and applies haldi to her. He says I didn’t keep you as sister here, I have hidden your identity here. His wife Saroj comes and says its my mistake, I didn’t tell anyone that Amrit is your sister, if anyone sees the tattoo on her hand, then we have to leave from here. She goes. Amrit says she is right, why shall my family undergo problems, I will just come. She goes to the temple. He prays that she gets someone in her life. A guy drinks and drives. Amrit and Bua are on the way. Amrit reminds Randhir’s words. She says one who is happy in sadness is the most happy person. Bua asks do you really think that Randhir will come back. Amrit says my heart and mind say the same, that he will come back, he had promised me. The guy drives rashly and hits Bua by mistake. Amrit angrily goes to slap him. She slaps and scolds him for drunken driving. He says I have medicines for every pain, alcohol is the best medicine. He shows the wine crates in his car. He asks Amrit to keep the wine as a gift. He gives a bottle to Bua also. He leaves.
Rani Sahiba gives an interview to the media. She says I m standing in the elections, I will welcome the refugees and bring them to Delhi. Her son laughs Veer hearing her speech. Vijender comes and asks him to stop it. Veer says he is my step dad, he is the person behind my mum’s success. He tells the media about a girl slapping him. Vijender makes Veer away. The guests come to see Kiran. The alliance gets fixed. The lady’s saree catches fire. Amrit saves her. The lady thanks her. She sees Amrit’s tattoo. She reads Amrit Farooq Ansari and gets angry.
Precap:
Rani Maa says you are marrying in 7 days. Saroj insults Amrit. She asks Bhanu to make Amrit leave the house.
Update Credit to: Amena