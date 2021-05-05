Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 5th May 2021 Written Update: Nalini to accept Amrit as her daughter-in-law?

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode begins with Amrit wakinh up and finding herself hand cuffed. She finds alcohol bottle near her and a letter where Veer says I did what I want like always so I won’t be coming to the meeting. Amrit worries, Veer is in the terrace dancing in joy. He is about to fall from the edge, Randhir saves him. Randhir says are you okay? Veer says I am okay. Randhir says I was downstairs and saw you stumble so came up. Veer says I am so happy with myself up here. Randhir says wow nice. Veer is again about to fall, Randhir catches him. Veer remembers about childhood past.

Here, Nalini and Vijender are planning about election when a Mohan comes and says now you will be giving that girl too second chance? You keep givkng outsiders all the rights then what will happen to our family. Mohan says I am the real brother and waris of the property but Nalini took it all. Nalini says Mohan we have discussed all this so many times, what happened now? Mohan says you promised me a duty of land but then you gave the responsibility to someone else? Nalini says you are so busy with your wife so that’s why I did so. Mohan goes angrily.

In the terrace, Veer says why did you save me? Maybe god wanted to kill me so that my sins get over. Randhir’s diary has fallen on the ground, Veer is about to step on it. Randhir looks on surprised. Here, Amrit thinks call for help to remove the handcuffs. She screams for help. Chachi comes and tries to open Amrit. Vijender comes and asks Chachi to calm down. Vijender sees the tattoo of Amrit Faruq Ansari on Amrit’s hands. Nalini enters. Amrit worries that Vijender will tell Nalini. Mohan starts taunting Nalini that hoe irresponsible and childish is Nalini’s daughter in law. Nalini asks Vijender to open the hand cuffs. Everyone leaves.

Randhir makes Veer understand that how dying is not a way to get rid of sins. Randhir says to get rid off sins treat your family nicely and with respect. Veer sees suitcases of Randhir and asks are you leaving? Randhir says Delhi didn’t suit me so yes I am going. Veer says I thought you are a true lover then how come you are going? Randhir says I will love her till my last breath but for now society won’t let me be with her. Veer says go to hell with society and it’s norms, do something that she becomes yours and I am with you in this. There, Vijender asks about the nishaan. Amrit says due to partition, but I told Veer before only. Vijender says don’t worry I understand you have gone through a lot but this shouldn’t be seen by anyone else. Mohan comes and sees it and goes. Vijender and Amrit worries. Vijender asks Amrit to go and find Veer.

Randhir tells Veer it’s too late. Veer says you are younger to me so you should listen to me, don’t leave so soon. Veer tries to feed alcohol to Randhir. Randhir denies but then he shouts shocking Veer. Nalini asks Amrit about Veer and asks her to be with Veer in backyard. Amrit thinks where to find Veer. Here, Veer apologies saying sorry I shouldn’t force you, I just thought you to be own. Randhir says it’s okay I will drink. Veer makes him drink a bit. Veer says this is to incomplete love stories. Veer then asks Randhir what exactly happened to your lover? Randhir says someone else married her. Veer says who is he, tell me I will find him. Randhir says it’s you.

Episode ends.

Precap: Nalini sees the tattoo of Amrit and gets shocked. Veer to see the piece of photograph Randhir has.