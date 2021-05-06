Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Mohan humiliates Amrit

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Nalini scolding Bhanu. She asks Amrit where is Veer. Amrit says I tried my best. Nalini says I just have one son, I couldn’t stop him back. Amrit says give me some time, I will find him. Nalini says if anyone knows this, then we will lose respect. She asks Amrit to leave. Bhanu attends a call. He says I will just ask. He says chief is asking how long will we make the media wait. Nalini says Veer will make me lose the ticket today. Randhir says you… and starts laughing. He says but you will not do anything to him. Veer laughs and says I m your elder brother, why won’t I do anything. Randhir says because its not his mistake. Veer says you are really great, I will touch your feet. They laugh. A guard complains about the noise. Randhir says its your palace, guard is doing his job. Veer says I will make him awake. He asks who is the elder brother. Randhir says you. They bark and alert the guard. Randhir asks him to run. They laugh.

Veer plays a song. They dance. Randhir’s bag opens. His childhood pic flies away. Vashma says I can’t show my face to Uday, but I like to get adorned for him and wait for him. Uday comes. Vashma says you didn’t get the black board, won’t we study today. Uday says no, person shouldn’t read from books everyday, I have taught to teach something else. He gets a hockey stick, belan, kamarbandh and anklet. The girls ask will you teach us making roti. He says no, we will learn self defence, no man can see a woman against her will. He teaches them how to use a hockey stick in defence. Vashma looks on.

The girls learn quickly. Vashma laughs and enjoys the class. He gets hurt by her hand. He stumbles. She holds him. Veer picks the pic. Servant comes to call him. Veer asks who is finding me, Nalini or my mum. Servant says Amrit is getting scolded without any reason. Veer says fine, I will come. He says I will meet again, I will go now, take your pic, take care. He leaves. Randhir cries. He packs his bags. He thinks to see Amrit. He leaves the diary there. Uday gets the aid done. He says who is she, why does she always hide her face, I have to see her face. Vijender says thanks for keeping your mouth shut, Nalini is already worried. Mohan stops Bindu and says get Amrit to the backyard, Veer has come. Mohan gets a bangle and says matter will come out. Mohan asks Bhanu to ask everyone to come out. Everyone comes and meets the media. The media jokes on Veer. Bhanu says you had called us, right. Nalini gets angry. She smiles. Mohan says we shouldn’t send the media out, I have an advice, I want to tell the world that Nalini has a big heart. He hands over bangles to them. He asks Nalini to make Amrit wear the bangles, it will be good for the party. Nalini thinks its good for us.

Vijender says we can do this later. Nalini says we will send Amrit’s pic and news to the media. Mohan says I wanted them to create the drama in front of the media. Mohan asks Amrit to come ahead and wear the bangle. Amrit sees Vijender. Nalini asks her to forward hand fast, she doesn’t have much time. Mohan asks her to make Amrit wear the bangle in her right hand. Amrit shivers. Nalini gets shocked seeing her tattoo. She shouts on Amrit. Mohan says this was an ordinary thing at that time. Bhanu looks on. Amrit cries. Mohan says I can’t say where they send such girls. Bhanu says nothing happened with Amrit, she is pure, she didn’t do any sin, I can swear on this. Nalini says you knew it, even then you let her become the bahu of my house. She scolds Bhanu. Amrit says its not Bhanu’s mistake, you just talk to me, you can punish me. Nalini says fine then, you will get punished. Mohan smiles.



Precap:

Nalini says I have one way to save our respect now. Veer comes and stops her. Uday says I will see what’s special in your face. He gets shocked seeing Vashma.

Update Credit to: Amena