Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 6th May 2021 Written Update: Will Nalini accept Amrit with this stamp of Faruq?

Episode begins with Nalini scolding Amrit that she can’t even do one simple work. Nalini asks Amrit to stay inside till the time she is not asked to come. Here, Randhir takes Veer’s name that he took away hos lover but then laughs off. Both are drunk and have fun and spend light moment together. Suddenly, Randhir’s suitcase opens and the photograph piece falls out. Veer is about to see it but servant comes to call Veer. Veer gives the photograph to Randhir and wishes him luck. Randhir thinks to see Amrit before leaving.

Here, Vijender asks Mohan not to tell Nalini about Amrit’s tattoo as she is already worried. Vijender goes. Mohan gets an idea and tells Chachi to call Amrit as Veer has come. Chachi trusts him and goes. Chachi calls Amrit and asks to hurryas Veer has also come. Here, Mohan asks Bhanu to call the journalists. Nalini is shocked to see the journalists in the garden and Amrit there. Journalists make comments on Veer’s absence. Vijender asks the servant to take the journalists for some water and snacks.

Here, in Kothi one girl asks Vashma why she gets ready so well when she always hides her face infront of Uday. Vashma says we can’t show everyone our face. Uday comes and Vashma hides her face. Uday says today we will learn about self defence using day to day things. Vashma adores Uday. When it’s Vashma’s turn, by mistake her equipment to save her gets hit on Uday’s forehead. Vashma cares for Uday. Uday remembers Vashma and his past days. Udya goes home and thinks why does it always feel that Noor is Vashma only. Uday decides to do something to see Noor’s face.

Here, in Mahal, Mohan suggests Nalini to do a big gesture which will make the media highlight Nalini and the party ticket will be hers. Mohan says gift this gold bracelete to every new member, this way everyone will know that members means so much to you. Nalini thinks Mohan might be very difficult to handle but this time he is helping. Mohan suggests Nalini to make Amrit her first new member. Vijender and Amrit worry. Nalini asks Amrit to show the hand. Amrit shows left hand to which Mohan says for something good and auspicious things should start from right hand only. Amrit gets nervous and shows her right hand.

Nalini wears the bracelete and sees the tattoo of Amrit Faruq Ansari. Nalini shouts. Mohan says this is very normal thing in partition times, people used to put this stamp on girls and then used to send these girls to places. Vijender shuts him. Bhanu starts defending Amrit saying she has the stamp but nothing else, she is pavitra. Nalini says you knew that no one would accept you with this stamp so you trapped my son and you also knew once you are out in public, I can’t get rid of you. Amrit says it’s not like that. Nalini says then I know how to get rid of it, are you ready? Amrit says yes.

Episode ends.

Precap: Nalini is going to burn Amrit’s hand, while Veer stops her. Uday executes her plan and sees Noor’s face and gets shocked.