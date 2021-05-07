Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 7th May 2021 Written Update: Amrit to make Veer understand?

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Nalini taking Amrit inside. Vijender tries to stop Nalini. Nalini burns a candle and tries to burn Amrit’s hands. Vijender tries to stop but Nalini says if anyone tries to stop me then I will burn myself. Nalini says if anyonr gets to know about this then our prestige will go away so this stamp has to be removed. Bhanu tries to stop Nalini but a servant pushes Bhanu. Amrit says if this is best for the family then I am ready for it. Veer comes and stops Nalini. Nalini sees Veer drinking. Nalini says don’t come in between. Veer says I knew about it from long back the wedding. Nalini says you knew it then also you brought her. Veer says daag is on everyone here also it’s just not seen. Veer writes brother’s murderer on his hand and says everyone has the stamps.

Veer writes unmotherly mother on Nalini’s hand. Veer writes on everyone’s hand something or the other. Veer taunts Nalini again and again. Veer says first remove your daag first then talk about Amrit’s. Veer says let me remove my daag and burn it. Nalini stops him. Here, Vashma ties a thread in masjid for Uday and Kabir. She prays for them and hopes to find Kabir soon. Uday comes in another get up and spots Vashma. He follows her. Here, Nalini scolds Veer and says from today I have no respect for you and I complain to god that if I had to had one son then why Veer had to live? Nalini gets hyper. Veer laughs off his pain. Veer says this shows you never could become my mother.

Here, Uday tries to follow and comment on Vashma. Uday pretends to tease Noor and tries to touch her. Vashma shouts at him and scolds him. Vashma folds her hand and request to leave her. Then she uses Uday’s self defence technique. Vashma says I am dancer but I don’t sell myself. Vashma shows her face. Uday is shocked to see Vashma. Uday feels emotional. Vashma says I might be in kothi but I am pure. Uday calls out Vashma. Uday reveals himself. Vashma is shocked. She hides her face. They both are emotional. Uday lifts off the viel.

Here, Vee keeps on taunting Nalini. Veer says even I miss my brother and I wish I would have died. Here, Uday starts questioning Vashma. Uday says why did you not reveal it earlier? Uday hugs Vashma. Uday starts asking about his son. Vashma pushes Uday. Vashma says I am not Vashma, you are just trying to touch me but I am not Vashma so stop it. Here, Veer says I will reveal you infront of the newspaper journalists. Veer asks Mohan to write it. Mohan writes things against Nalini. Veer says now I will submit this paper. Everyone worries.

Amrit chases Veer and stops him. She says you have promised me that you will never touch me so now I stand infront of you stopping you, and let’s see if you keep your promise? Veer says step out from my way. Amrit says okay I will, but by giving this sheet of paper to journalist you will be ruining the status created by your ancestors, do you want that? No matter what happens Nalini is your mother so you want to take down your mother? Veer stops. Vijender comes there. Veer says I couldn’t give the paper as Nalini is my mom. Veer hugs Vijender. They both go in. Amrit looks at Veer happily and then looking outside she sees Randhir leaving. Randhir also sees Amrit and gets emotional.

Episode ends.

Precap: Veer throws Amrit out of house. Randhir comes there and saves Amrit. Randhir tells Nalini that she has a plan to give her back the party ticket.