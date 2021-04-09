ENTERTAINMENT

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Randhir meets Nalini Devi – Telly Updates

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 9th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with servant asking Randhir and other refugees to come in. Amrit comes to the palace to meet Veer. Saroj says I want Amrit to wear this saree, she will get blessing, we don’t have money to buy a new saree. Bua says Amrit is sleeping, make Kiran wear the saree. Saroj asks where did Amrit go. Bua says we aren’t able to buy a single dress for Amrit. Vijender welcomes the people in the palace. Randhir and Amrit don’t see each other. Amrit asks can I meet Veer. Santu says take his name with respect. She says I have imp work with him, can I meet him. He says yes, come. Vijender asks Randhir what’s his plan for his life. Randhir thinks why do I feel that Amrit is here. Nalini comes. She asks Bhanu to give the gift to the party officer. Bhanu goes. Veer asks Santu to move aside. Santu says someone has come to meet you. Veer sees Amrit.

She asks don’t you have two mins to talk to me. He asks her to talk. She asks him to keep the gun down and talk to her. Vijender says we have written many letters to the govt that you all are here on the eve of holi, come and accept some special gifts from the queen. Nalini gives them gifts. Randhir takes her blessings. He thinks I feel like she is family. She asks what has happened with you in the jail. Veer sits drinking. Amrit says you have come home with a proposal and showed respect for us, but I have come to say that I can’t marry you, I want you to know everything about me, I love someone else, I was going to marry him and we took four rounds as well, but the division had changed everything.

Randhir says we had to run from our marriage mandap, I had surrendered to the police while making my family escape, I have to find my parents and my fiancee, because she has tolerated a lot at a young age, she has lost her parents, someone had…. Amrit shows her tattoo. She says I always wait for my fiance. Randhir says she had promised me that she will wait for me. Nalini smiles and wishes him good luck. She asks Santu to arrange a car for him. Randhir says no need. She says you are like my son, being my son’s age, I will send you to get my bahu, when you get her, bring her to meet me. He smiles. Amrit says now you know why I don’t want to marry. Veer smiles and says I don’t care for the tattoo, there is much written on my forehead, no need to worry, I will marry you, its my promise, I won’t come between you and your wait, you can wait for your lover here, this marriage… I don’t want anything from you. She asks why do you want to marry then. He says its not necessary for you to know. She asks if I refuse. He says good joke, if you do so, then things will spoil for your family. He threatens her.

She says you are also like others to take an advantage of my helplessness. He says you will be taking an advantage of my helplessness. He plays the song taqdeer banale…. He dances. He thinks of Nalini’s words. He threatens Amrit. He says you will be dropped home, come. She says no need. He says I hope your answer will be yes. She leaves. Kyun uthe…..plays…. Veer falls back. Randhir holds him. Veer thanks Randhir. He sees Randhir and his hand having the same blood. He says I felt its my blood.


Precap:
Veer says Amrit will come here as your bahu. Amrit sees Randhir and goes to meet him.

Update Credit to: Amena

