Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Today Episode 29th April 2021 Spoiler Story & Streaming Online

Grab all the written episode updates of your favorite serial “Kyun Uthe Dil Chhod Ayae” on 29 April 2021. The episode begins with a servant come and tells at the dining table to Veer that someone has come to meet you and his name is Randheer. Amrit gets shocked when she listens to his name. On the others made we will see Uday reaches to meet Noor and when he sees his remains stunned and hides from him.

He goes there with the offer of education for all the prostitutes but other girls tell him that they are unable to give money to him for studies and he leaves from there. While in the haveli we will see Randheer is here and Veer comes to the patient him and takes him to the dining table. Randheer enters a dining room he remains stunned seeing Amrit there, and Amrit also shocked seeing him there. Both use to see each other and they lost in each other’s eyes and a romantic track plays “kyu uthe dil chhod ayae.”

They use to remember the quality time they spent together. Amrit couldn’t control herself, as she goes and hugs him tight. On the other side, Veer is shocked to see both of them hugging each other. But it was a dream and Veer introduces Amrit to Randheer he gets hurt when he sees Amrit as the wife of Veer. Later they go for breakfast, while Veer comes to Amrit and tells her that she must have behaved well in front of everyone that she loves hi, so much.

Amrit fetches sweets and she serves them to Randheer also. Wjhjaeraes is getting offensive seeing her being a wife of Veer. Amrit and Ransheer are going through disheartening emotions and they never thought that they will go to meet each other like this. On the other side, we will see Uday meets a girl and he use to get romantic with her. Later Amrit gets so worried and tensed and even feels bad for hurting Randheer this way. Randheer impresses everyone and the episode ends here., don’t forget to watch it on Sony Tv.