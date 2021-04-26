Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Today’s Episode 26th April 2021 Spoiler Alert & Future Story

Within the first scene of the episode you will note Amrit as she is feeding Veer along with her personal fingers as Nalini sees it and will get offended to what she is seeing after which leaves finally, Veer is biting Amrit’s fingers and went on to say that he was actually damage when she left him as they began arguing within the room after which he goes away. She began having ideas of Randhir as she sees an anklet as Veer finds out that door is closed.

He sneaks in and he catches Amrit and he says to Amrit that he needs to run once more it looks like and that’s the reason the door has been closed by him to which she replied that to ensure that her to run she must open the door quite than closing it and he or she additional states that he all the time thinks about Anaita and he or she questions her that he by no means tells her about her as he ignored her questions and went on to interrupt the lock and states that now she will be able to by no means lock the door type inside.

Within the subsequent scene you will note Randhir asking Sattu in regards to the whereabouts of Veer to which he replied that Veer earlier requested him to return, a sound of anklet is coming from someplace as Amrit is pondering of the place it coming from, she is seeing Veer with the anklet to which he replied that he knew that he’ll come right here.

Amrit received offended as she says that she has a reputation if she needs to name her, name her by her title as they began arguing and he or she states that she is unlucky sufficient that her dad and mom haven’t taught her to interrupt guarantees and that’s she cant run away to which he replied that she will be able to hold the anklet as a reward and he additional went on to say that don’t consider it as a present, it’s a chain that can hold a monitor of her and he’ll learn about her whereabouts on a regular basis as a result of og the anklet and he additional asks her to put on the anklet in entrance of him.

she went on to say that he cant hold any relationship secure and he replies that loneliness is one thing that everybody is scared from however he loves it and that’s the reason he doesn’t love anybody and additional addresses himself as a free fowl as he has nothing to unfastened and nothing to like to which he appears to be very happy with.

Amrit and Vijender are having a dialog as Amrit gives assist to him as he sates that his dad had 5 weapons and additional stating that he has additionally learnt capturing type him to which he replied that he must be scared after which she fixes the gun and he thanked her.