ENTERTAINMENT

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Today’s Episode 26th April 2021 Spoiler Alert & Future Story

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Today's Episode 26th April 2021 Spoiler Alert & Future Story

Within the first scene of the episode you will note Amrit as she is feeding Veer along with her personal fingers as Nalini sees it and will get offended to what she is seeing after which leaves finally, Veer is biting Amrit’s fingers and went on to say that he was actually damage when she left him as they began arguing within the room after which he goes away. She began having ideas of Randhir as she sees an anklet as Veer finds out that door is closed.

He sneaks in and he catches Amrit and he says to Amrit that he needs to run once more it looks like and that’s the reason the door has been closed by him to which she replied that to ensure that her to run she must open the door quite than closing it and he or she additional states that he all the time thinks about Anaita and he or she questions her that he by no means tells her about her as he ignored her questions and went on to interrupt the lock and states that now she will be able to by no means lock the door type inside.

Within the subsequent scene you will note Randhir asking Sattu in regards to the whereabouts of Veer to which he replied that Veer earlier requested him to return, a sound of anklet is coming from someplace as Amrit is pondering of the place it coming from, she is seeing Veer with the anklet to which he replied that he knew that he’ll come right here.

Amrit received offended as she says that she has a reputation if she needs to name her, name her by her title as they began arguing and he or she states that she is unlucky sufficient that her dad and mom haven’t taught her to interrupt guarantees and that’s she cant run away to which he replied that she will be able to hold the anklet as a reward and he additional went on to say that don’t consider it as a present, it’s a chain that can hold a monitor of her and he’ll learn about her whereabouts on a regular basis as a result of og the anklet and he additional asks her to put on the anklet in entrance of him.

she went on to say that he cant hold any relationship secure and he replies that loneliness is one thing that everybody is scared from however he loves it and that’s the reason he doesn’t love anybody and additional addresses himself as a free fowl as he has nothing to unfastened and nothing to like to which he appears to be very happy with.

Amrit and Vijender are having a dialog as Amrit gives assist to  him as he sates that his dad had 5 weapons and additional stating that he has additionally learnt capturing type him to which he replied that he must be scared after which she fixes the gun and he thanked her.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
59
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
57
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
53
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
51
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
51
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top