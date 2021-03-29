ENTERTAINMENT

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Today's Episode 29th March 2021 Written Update: Brij Founded Dead

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

Here we are with a written episode update of “Kyu Uthe Dil Chhod aya” on 29th March 2021. The episode begins with Radha and Randhir remains stunned when they see Brij dead. Radha gets emotional nad she use to cry a lot. While Randhir tries to make her calm. While she is crying she recalls the moments with him. Uday is getting angry and he decides to kill Farooq. Iqbal also added that fire of revenge will be going to kill everyone.

And all are crying. Farooq questions to Amrit did you help Radha to run aya from here? And he also warns Amrit he will going to kill Vashma. Amrit tries to stop him. But Farooq uses to threaten her and ask Vashma to write his name on Amrit’s hand. And Amrit is shouting in the pain hence the pain is unbearable. But she anyhow bears it. Zaheda asks did the rituals followed for Brij’s funeral. Randhir replies yes.

She asks Randhir to save Vashna’s life and fetch her home. Iqbal’s added that Amrit is also there. Radha gets conscious and aggressive she says that she will also go with Randhir and kill Farooq and take revenge. While Randhir says that you can’t come with me as I save from that evil very difficultly and can’t throw you again in the hell. Iqbal days that already things are getting worst hence I can’t let take any wrong action in a hurry so I have informed to police about everything.

Abrar looks at Vashma and Amrit crying. And he turns from there. Amrit tells Vashma when my nephew and nieces come to tell them that I’m brave and that Frood is a fool. On the other side Farooq is getting worried and aggressive on Farooq he says that I will not going to leave him and kill him at any cost. Uday reaches the Frooq’s place and he uses to beat him. But Farooq uses to spot the gun at Uday. And Uday warns Farooq to leave the girls else he will be killed. Watch the full episode on Zee Tv at 9:00 pm from Monday to Friday.

