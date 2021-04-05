ENTERTAINMENT

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Today's Episode 5th April 2021 Written Update: New Twist In The Story!

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

The next episode of “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” on 5th April 2021 is back to entertain its audience and here we are sharing the details of the upcoming story of the show. The show is beautifully portraying the love story with a theme of 1947 Partition and the effect of the pre-partition. The show already covered the story of the partition and now it’s covering the pre-partition theme and effect along with a new love story of Amrit. They all succeed in escaping from Lahore and start their new journey. The show is going well and the viewers love to watch it and they are relating themselves with the effect and memory of the 1947 partition.

Now the show is portraying the 1951 era in their story, Amrit is now is in Delhi with her Bua and brother, Her parents were assassinated at the time of partition and she also gets separated from Randheer. The new phase starts in Amrit’s life and the viewers will show a new Amrit in upcoming episodes. In the promo of the show, the viewers can watch Amrit is saying today is 1 March 1951 and today three years 6 months and 14 days have completed of the partition and from the past three years, we are living In Delhi.

She continues to say that it has been three years of separation with Randheer and I am missing him. Amrit says, Of course, they have not kept the promise of not coming to me due to any compulsion but I am keeping up with my promise with all rampancy which I gave to Randheer that I will always be happy in every situation. She keeps narrating that it has been three years while living in Delhi but still these Delhi people yet not accepting refugees but we refugees accepted Delhi with the entire heart. She is missing her best friend Vashma and Uday and waiting for them to meet soon.

Her Mogar Bua is looking suitable boy for him and a woman takes a marriage proposal with her from a big house. An entry of the new person is going to be in the life of Amrit soon and a beginning of a new love story is going to start soon. She is going to meet his new person in her life soon but this meet is not going to be the usual one. This meet is going to be a unique one as she will slap him in front of everyone because he hit Mogra with his car and she gets hurt. She aggressively slaps him and he stunned. The episode ends here the viewers can watch this new phase of the story of “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” on the Sony channel at 9:00 PM and stay grooved with us for more such updates of the upcoming story.

