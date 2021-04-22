Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Today’s Episode Written Update 22 April 2021: Veer’s Announcement

The episode begins with Randhir as he describes his love curiosity to Veer and he makes a sketch. Bindu sees Amrit’s face and says she could be very stunning. Vijender comes there and says she is his son’s selection. Amrit’s brother comes there. Sattu tells that Uday has come to Amrit. She will get pleased to see him and asks if she meets him. Vijender agrees. She says because of him and goes to speak to him. Veer completes a half sketch of Amrit.

Sattu involves Veer. He asks him to take alcohol. Sattu tells him that Amrit’s brother has come. Veer stops to make a sketch and says he’ll begin tomorrow as his temper is destroyed. Amrit and Uday hug one another. He says to him that he’s completely wonderful and shortly all the things shall be okay. He says that he is aware of the marriage hasn’t occurred and she or he remains to be ready for Randhir. He says he’s at all times together with her. Veer comes there and asks to open the door. Veer reprimands Uday when he says that he’ll meet Ranimaa. Uday says to him that he’ll do what he desires to do.

Amrit says to Veer that he’s taking the that means within the mistaken means. Udays says to Veer that he makes my idiot. Veer says to him that his sister left him. Vijender comes there with Nalini. Amrit tries to calm them however they weren’t listening to him. Veer will get shocked to see the face of Amrit. She says that they’re a refugee and misplaced their dwelling and all the things however she has values which her dad and mom gave to her. She says to him that now this home is mine and the respect of this home is mine. She provides that she by no means desires to wreck it. She asks her brother to go from there.

Uday says sorry to everybody and warns Veer to behave correctly to her sister. Vijender goes to Veer and asks what occurred. He says he doesn’t like when somebody cheats on him. Randhir says he met with a sort one who is making a sketch of his Amrit. She says when he completes the sketch, he’ll publish her image in order that he can discover Amrit quickly. A person asks him what’s going to he do when he’ll meet her. He says as soon as he meets he by no means let her go once more and apologizes to her for a steer clear of her.