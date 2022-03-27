Kyzir White can right Jatavis Brown’s wrong

Technically, the Philadelphia Eagles already addressed their linebacking corps this off-season.

For all the love Haasan Reddick is getting for his ability to race passerby, the team will announce him as a linebacker and will likely start him on the stronger side in the base package. Granted, that’s not to say that Reddick still won’t get a lot of opportunities to disrupt pockets, because you don’t accidentally put down two straight double-digit sack seasons, his role destined to be dynamic, from one to one. not tied specific place.

If that’s all the Eagles got, it would be a good free agent. TJ Edwards Did well last season, as did davian taylor Before his season was shortened due to injury. With some luck, a plug-and-play linebacker can drop Philly in the draft, and the team can…