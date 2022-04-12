LA. Austin Reeves’ emotional reflection on the season of Rookie in

Austin Reeves was one of the few bright spots in what was a terrible Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 season. While his average may not be out, he certainly had a solid rookie season that he can use to advance in his career.

Even though there isn’t much to remember about his first year in the NBA—one that saw the Lakers miss the playoffs after finishing 11th over the West with a 33–49 record—it still remains a draw for Reeves. was an unforgettable experience. More than just being able to get minutes and start, the fact that he was able to play with a lot of Hall of Famers already made his first year incredible.

The new Lakers fan-favorite admitted that he spoke to the media on Monday after the season officially ended.