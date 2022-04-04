“La Bombonera Really Beats” from “Boca es Incredible”

five years have passed since he left Boca, Although, Rodrigo Bentancur will always be part of the club: because he came from the Casa Amarilla minebecause he was trained as a man and also as a footballer in the corridors bombonera And because every so often he publicly recounts his time in Argentina and Zenaise. as it happened this time The 24-year-old midfielder wished him a happy 117th birthday as well as revisited some of his moments in a blue and gold shirt.

“The experience was great, Boca are an incredible team. It has a unique stadium and fans. I was lucky that I stayed there for seven years, did all the youth and spent two and a half years in the first team, this feeling…