‘La Casa de Papel’ actor Miguel Herrán talks about the fire in his house – El Financiero

spanish actors Miguel Heran, known to play ‘in the river the money heist d netflix, He shared the moment in his Instagram stories when his house was on fire.

Histrian explained via video that he felt unbelievable about the situation. Heran tried to inform his followers as well as document what was happening at the time, although the shock over the incident was very strong.

The next day, the actor shared on the network that firefighters had managed to douse the fire and showed in another clip what condition his legacy remains in.

Miguel Heran told what happened with the fire

In an interview for the magazine Greetings, Heran explained the sequence of events.

According to his statement, the actor…