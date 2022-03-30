La China Suarez pays heartfelt tribute to Sofia Sarakani a year after her death

china suarez Shocked the public by uploading a picture of him with his friend sofia slide, as a tribute to his memory on his death anniversary. The black-and-white image shows the actress and the remembered designer atop a giant swing in the middle of a fun moment.

Is going through sofia slide This happened in the United States on March 29 as a result of cancer of the uterus, which afflicted the daughter of the shoe designer, Ricky Sarakanya, He died, not surprisingly because of the state of his health, when Sofia was 31 years old.,

China Suarez pays heartfelt tribute to Sofia Sarakani a year after her death.

sofia slide Able to fulfill the dream of becoming a mother through surrogacy.