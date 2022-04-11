La France Insomis: Handing from Melenchon to Youth and the Next Generation

The leader of La France, the third with less than half a million votes in the first round of the presidential election, invited the youth who followed him to continue and expand the work he had created. A turning point in the history of the party he founded and embodied.
421,420. The number of votes separating Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Marine Le Pen on the final count of the Ministry of the Interior also did not belong to the Trotskyist candidates Arthaud and Poutou. Communist Fabian Roussell’s score is more or less half, a quarter of the votes collected by Yannick Jadot when the PC and the Greens traveled with Insomys five years ago. despair is “violent”The deputy of Bouches-du-Rhne dropped at the Cirque d’Hiver on Sunday evening, the defeat is …
