LA Galaxy vs LAFC Timings, TV Channels, Streams, Lineup, Betting Prospects for El Trafico MLS Rivalry

While El Trafico is now an established MLS rivalry, fans can expect a new twist in the matchup when these two teams meet on Saturday night on US National TV.

For the first time in the LA Galaxy vs LAFC rivalry, which has grown to an unimaginable level of excitement in its fifth year of competition, Mexican stars Carlos Vela and Javier Hernández are expected to face off as club opponents.

Injuries have seen the two El Tri giants in the trainers’ room at different times, leading to an unanticipated performance. Chicharito has been plagued by injuries throughout his LA Galaxy career, only being able to play against LAFC twice, and Vela was sidelined in both of those matches.

Now, with every single healthy and good opening season, the matchup is once again at the fore…