LA Kings Projected Lineup vs. Edmonton Oilers; two more coming back



Tonight’s game doesn’t require any major setup. It’s Kings vs Oilers, with some pretty big bets on the line.

Pacific Division Standings

4.7.2022 There’s a big game to be heard in DTLA tonight…unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/OTpKXdDxuE — Mayor | John Howen (@mayorNHL) April 7, 2022

Fortunately for L.A., they would take back one of their wounded forwards and one of their wounded defensemen.

LA Kings Project Lineup vs Oilers

Ifalo – Kopitar – Kempe

Moore – Danault – Arvidson;

Ground Current – Bayfield – Willardick

Lemieux – Kupari – Kaliyev

Other Options: Anderson

Wounded: Lizotte

IR: Athanasiou, Brown

Björnfot-Durzik

Matta – Spence

Roy – Stecher

Other Options: Adler, Moverare, Strand

IR: Anderson, Doughty

quick (starter)

Peterson

kings daily question