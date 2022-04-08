LA Kings Projected Lineup vs. Edmonton Oilers; two more coming back

Tonight’s game doesn’t require any major setup. It’s Kings vs Oilers, with some pretty big bets on the line.
Pacific Division Standings
4.7.2022
There’s a big game to be heard in DTLA tonight…unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/OTpKXdDxuE
— Mayor | John Howen (@mayorNHL) April 7, 2022
Fortunately for L.A., they would take back one of their wounded forwards and one of their wounded defensemen.
LA Kings Project Lineup vs Oilers
Ifalo – Kopitar – Kempe
Moore – Danault – Arvidson;
Ground Current – Bayfield – Willardick
Lemieux – Kupari – Kaliyev
Other Options: Anderson
Wounded: Lizotte
IR: Athanasiou, Brown
Björnfot-Durzik
Matta – Spence
Roy – Stecher
Other Options: Adler, Moverare, Strand
IR: Anderson, Doughty
quick (starter)
Peterson
kings daily question
