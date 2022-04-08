LA Kings Projected Lineup vs. Edmonton Oilers; two more coming back

LA Kings Projected Lineup vs. Edmonton Oilers; two more coming back


Tonight’s game doesn’t require any major setup. It’s Kings vs Oilers, with some pretty big bets on the line.

Fortunately for L.A., they would take back one of their wounded forwards and one of their wounded defensemen.

LA Kings Project Lineup vs Oilers

Ifalo – Kopitar – Kempe
Moore – Danault – Arvidson;
Ground Current – Bayfield – Willardick
Lemieux – Kupari – Kaliyev

Other Options: Anderson
Wounded: Lizotte
IR: Athanasiou, Brown

Björnfot-Durzik
Matta – Spence
Roy – Stecher

Other Options: Adler, Moverare, Strand
IR: Anderson, Doughty

quick (starter)
Peterson

kings daily question


Read Full News