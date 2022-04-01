Preview

The Calgary Flames cut their loss – still leading the Pacific Division by 5 points.

No scoring in the first period, but the LA Kings would catch the Calgary Flames on a poor line change in the second period. kings’ alex iaflo Will capitalize on the giveaway with his 15th goal of the season – a perfect pass from Kempe, leading to a 1–0 score in the opening round of 2 for LA.

Flames’ Oliver Killington and Matthew Tkachuk get a 2-on-1 chance – Kyllington nets the puck, Kings defenders run to Tkachuk.

Kings attacking in the last minute of second – Flames Defense Eric GrudBranson Making a diving block.

After 40 minutes: Kings score 1-0. Shots 18-17 Flames. Kills 22-8 flames.

Will not return to Kyllington to play in third…