La Liga: Karim Benzema scores brace as Real Madrid register thrilling 2-1 win against Celta Vigo

Karim Benzema converted two penalties and missed another as Real Madrid clinched a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo to propel the LaLiga leaders one step closer to the title.
Real extended their lead on Sunday with a 12-point lead over second-placed Sevilla and a 15-point lead over Barcelona ahead of a meeting of their closest rivals.
Celta was furious with referee Pablo González, who handed him three penalties and refused a try late in the first half after a VAR interference when Thiago Gallardo’s header nearly crossed the boundary.
The referee ruled that Iago Aspas, who was offside, got in the way of Real defender David Alaba and prevented him from clearing the ball.
