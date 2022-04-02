La Liga referee goes viral during Getafe vs Mallorca

Legendary Premier League referee Mike Dean is retiring at the end of the season.

The Englishman, now 53, has been a referee in England’s top flight since 2000 and has decided it’s time to call it a day.

Dean has become a popular figure after producing several awkward moments on the pitch.

Dean may call it a day in the next few months, but at least we’ll still have Antonio Mateau Lahoz.

The Spaniard is one of the most high-profile referees in the football world. He was in action when he took office on Saturday afternoon league Clashes between Mallorca and Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

And he has gone viral after he booked four players simultaneously during the first half.