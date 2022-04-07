La Nueva Metropole mass strike called off

From this Thursday morning, The strike affected bus lines belonging to the company La Nueva Metropole, including 176, 276 and 510, whose routes pass through Pilar. The force measure was claimed to delay the payment of wages to the workers.

As reported, the measure was extended until shortly after 3:00 p.m. this Thursday, so various routes began to return to normal. This measure affected all lines of Metropol Group in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires.

The lines that have stopped providing service as of this morning, and that run through the northern and western areas of the suburbs, are: 65, 90, 136, 151, 163, 176, 182, 194, 195, 228A, 237, 276, 310, 322, 326, 327, 336, 365,…