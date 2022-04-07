La Renga will play at La Plata: how and where to get tickets to sing | It comes out at the end of April.

Ticket sales for lessons to be performed by La Renga at the “Diego Armando Maradona” Unique Stadium in the city of La Plata on the nights of Saturday 23, Wednesday 27 and Saturday 30 April began virtually and in person this Wednesday.

Mataderos’ rock band will perform in the capital of Buenos Aires as part of a tour in which they present their latest work, “off the grid”, The show will mark the return of La Renga to the Buenos Aires metropolitan area, as its final presentation was held in 2017 at the Huracán Tomas A. in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Parque Patricios. It took place at Duco Stadium.

How to Buy Tickets: Demonic Art and Other Options

Show tickets at La Plata are now for sale on the web