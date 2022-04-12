La Rocca gets a big farewell party: Zillion founder Frank Verstratten extends a helping hand (Learn)

Note October 30th on your agenda, because this isn’t just a proposal: La Rocca XXL will certainly continue. “The plans were already in place, now they have been accelerated a bit,” says La Rocca founder Wim Van Oytsel.

On Monday, a blazing fire destroyed La Rocca, the iconic dance along Antwerpsteinweg in Lier. The disco will usually last open next weekend. One last party before making way for the jumbo supermarket.

Frank Verstratten, founder of Antwerp Dancing Zillion, was unable to say that disco did not receive an honorable farewell. On Facebook he proposed to La Rocca founder Wim Van Oyssel to hold one last prestigious evening: La Rocca XXL. “Wim, wake up! We’re not going to end La Rocca on a small note, after throwing all those years of great parties. We both could have had our jitters.” After which they immediately had a date and a date. Location fixed…