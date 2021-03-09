La Veneno: Learn the true story behind HBO’s latest hit TV show – TMT Daily

HBO’s latest popular TV show is Poison. A Spanish-language series about Spanish TV personality and transgender icon La Veneno – a nickname that translates to “poison”. Her real name was Christina Ortiz Rodriguez – she was born on March 19, 1964 and died on November 9, 2016.

According to the show’s creators, Javier Calvo and JV Ambrosi, the shoe is not only for themselves and La Veneno, but also for the pop culture of the 90s, and wishes for the stories they grew up with as gay men Were watching, explaining: “At the end of the day, this is a universal story. This is a story about love, and lack of love. These types of stories are not just for LGBTQ people, they transfer to other people, because other people want to hear our stories too. “

The HBO show is somewhat dramatic – because it is. Here is all you need to know about the real-life version of La Veneno and the life it led.

childhood

Growing up, Christina (then called Jose) always knew that she was different from the rest of the children. She often deals with mistreatment from members of the community, but also has her own family for traits that appear to be more feminine.

At the age of thirteen, she was evicted from her parents’ home, so Christina moved to San Pedro de Alcantara from Adra, Almeria. The two moved in with a different family and Christina did many different things instead of going to school to be illiterate.

He worked in a shop as a farmer, The sample, And barber during his time in San Pedro de Alcantara.

Stepping into the spotlight

In 1991, in her mid-twenties, Christina moved to Madrid. She worked in the kitchen of the hospital while she was there, but was fired once Christina began an infection. Christina takes some options to earn money Sex work To pay his bills.

Christina got her first big break in 1996. A journalist named Fela Sainz, who worked for the show late at night, went to Prick del Oste, a place where many transgender women did their sex work. There the journalist talked to Christina. The interview went so well that Christina was asked to set again Tonight we crossed the mississippi For a follow-up interview.

Christina then quickly became known as La Veneno, becoming a regular contributor to the show, which gained popularity with viewers due to her glamor and bold humor.

Upcoming career

After hitting it hard Tonight we crossed the mississippi, La Veneno would go on to record two musical singles and had previously sold over 50,000 copies.

He toured as a TV personality, appeared in galas, nightclub events and festivities designed for clothing designers, participated in several other television projects and also starred in two Porn Movies.

The death

La Veneno died in November of 2016. She was found to be partially conscious by her lover in her own home. He had multiple wounds and a deep head injury. When she arrived at the hospital, she was put into an induced coma for safety and remained in the ICU for four days, from which point she passed.

An accidental fall was determined to be the cause of death after taking Xanax with alcohol. Two autopsies were performed to ensure an accurate determination. However, many still consider the verdict to be incorrect, stating that he was receiving death threats after the release of his autobiography.

–

You can watch the eight-episode HBO show, Poison, On Hbo max. If you have already seen the show, what did you think? did you enjoy it?

