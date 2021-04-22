LATEST

Laabam Movie Songs, Themes, BGM | D. Imman | Vijay Sethupathi

Laabam Tamil Movie

Laabam is an Tamil rural drama directed by S. P. Jananathan. Actor Vijay Sethupathi that includes film says in regards to the issues which was confronted in farming sector. The background rating of all sequences and songs are composed by music director D. Imman.

The film was produced by P. Arumuga Kumar & Vijay Sethupathi below Vijay Sethupathi Productions & 7Cs Leisure Pvt Ltd banner. Together with Vijay sethupathi, Laabam film additionally options Shruti Haasan, Kalaiyarasan & Sai Dhanshika within the necessary roles.

1 Laabam Songs
2 Laabam Free Obtain
3 Laabam BGM Theme Music Obtain

Laabam Songs

Watch or take heed to Yaazha Yaazha Full Lyrical Video Music HD

Watch or take heed to Yaamili Yaamiliyaa Full Lyrical Video Music HD

Laabam Free Obtain

Obtain Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam Songs on Ganna

Free Obtain Vijay Sethupathi Mp3 Songs 320 kbps on Wynk

Obtain All Laabam Songs Free on Jio Saavn

Obtain Free Laabam Tamil Film Songs on iTunes

Laabam BGM Theme Music Obtain

You could find BGM within the teaser, you’ll be able to obtain it utilizing mp3 cutters.

We advise our readers to obtain songs solely from official sources like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana and Official YouTube Pages. Don’t assist or use pirated web sites like starmusiq, isaimini, masstamilan to stream and obtain songs.

For extra Tamil Cinema Information, Click on right here.

