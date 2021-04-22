LATEST

Laabam Tamil Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date

Laabam is a Tamil film written and directed by SP Jhananathan. Collectively Produced below 7Cs Leisure and VSP Productions banner, Laabam film options Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan, and Kalaiyarasan within the lead position. Music director Imman composes songs and background rating for this film. Ramji handles the digital camera for this film. The taking pictures of this film begins on April 22 at Rajapalayalam.

The primary look poster of the movie options statues of a policeman taking pictures a farmer who falls to the bottom with a plough in hand as a lady with a small little one cries out in grief at the same time as a feminine activist raises her voice. Within the center, the phrase “CITIZEN” is written whereas Vijay Sethupathi with a speaker on his shoulders is attempting to convey his message on a mic.

Director SP Jhananathan
Producer But to be Up to date
Screenplay SP Jhananathan
Style Motion Entertainer
Story SP Jhananathan
Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan and Kalaiyarasan
Music D Imman
Cinematographer Ramji
Editor But to be Up to date
Manufacturing Firm 7Cs Leisure & VSP Productions
Launch date Ramzan 2021
Language Tamil

