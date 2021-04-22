Laabam Tamil Movie (2021) | Cast | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date

Laabam is a Tamil film written and directed by SP Jhananathan. Collectively Produced below 7Cs Leisure and VSP Productions banner, Laabam film options Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan, and Kalaiyarasan within the lead position. Music director Imman composes songs and background rating for this film. Ramji handles the digital camera for this film. The taking pictures of this film begins on April 22 at Rajapalayalam.
The primary look poster of the movie options statues of a policeman taking pictures a farmer who falls to the bottom with a plough in hand as a lady with a small little one cries out in grief at the same time as a feminine activist raises her voice. Within the center, the phrase “CITIZEN” is written whereas Vijay Sethupathi with a speaker on his shoulders is attempting to convey his message on a mic.
Click on right here to know Upcoming Tamil Motion pictures
|Director
|SP Jhananathan
|Producer
|But to be Up to date
|Screenplay
|SP Jhananathan
|Style
|Motion Entertainer
|Story
|SP Jhananathan
|Starring
|Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan and Kalaiyarasan
|Music
|D Imman
|Cinematographer
|Ramji
|Editor
|But to be Up to date
|Manufacturing Firm
|7Cs Leisure & VSP Productions
|Launch date
|Ramzan 2021
|Language
|Tamil
Laabam Film Solid
Laabam Film Trailer
Watch the official trailer video of upcoming Vijay Sethupathi movie Laabam,
Laabam Tamil Film Songs
For Extra Tamil Cinema Information, Click on right here.