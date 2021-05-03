Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Ullu is an Indian language web series that will be releasing on 30th April 2021. Makers have released the trailer on their social handle with the caption “Kismat ki lakeeron si uljhi hai zindagi, Maangi thi mohabbat mili bandagi. “Laal Lihaaf Part 2” and gives the glimpse of the show. This the second part of Laal Lihaaf web series. Here is the full update about the Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Ullu web series watch online, cast, story, plot.

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu

Title: Laal Lihaaf Part 2

Streaming Platform: Ullu app

Releasing Date: 30th April 2021

Cast: Sneha Paul

The story of the show is revolving around a crime thriller where viewers will watch a lot of suspense and drama. It will be exciting to see what new makers have brought this time.

Sneha Paul will be seen in the main lead cast along with another star cast. The full star cast name list is not revealed yet but it is expected that it will release soon. You can watch the full episode of the official Ullu app. You can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple Store. Create an account and watch your favorite web show.

Ullu is one of the major oat platforms in youth. People are always eager to see the new web series of the Ullu app. There are many web series that have surpassed many ideas due to bold and unique content. Here are some of the latest Ullu web series Palang Tod, Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein, Lovely Massage Parlour, Prabha Ki Diary, and others.

Also Read: Watch Laal Lihaaf Ullu Web Series Full Episode Online, Cast, Actress Name

Keep updated with us for more latest updates and news. Also, do not forget to watch Ullu app’s new web series Laal Lihaaf Part II.