Laal Lihaaf Web Series Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer And Full Video Download

Ullu is all set to provide you with the brand new Net sequence. This model new undertaking is the title of Laal Lihaaf. The unique trailer of the present are out. and it will likely be on air very quickly. So, take a look at full particulars in regards to the beginning date of Ullu’s Laal Lihaaf. Additionally, discover out extra info associated to the solid members and the plot of this present. Ullu Laal Lihaaf Launch Date, Forged, Promo, The place to Watch On-line?Laal Lihaaf Net sequence solid : One of many causes to look at this film is its stellar star solid. Laal Lihaaf options one of many gifted and distinguished actors in pivotal roles. The online sequence function Sneha Paul within the lead function,. The film is directed by Jasbir Bhati.

Ullu’s Laal Lihaaf Story : The story revolves round Kusum and Suhani. Kusum marriedto the person Mahesh for the final eight years. Sadly, she is uncared for by her husband and consistently yearning for his love nad consideration. Kusum’s wilted life begins to blooming when her romantic want is fulfilled by her maid.



Laal Lihaaf Ullu launch date: Laal Lihaaf begin streaming from twenty third April 2021 on Ullu app and web site.



Laal Lihaaf Wiki Launch Date Apr 23, 2021 Style Drama | Romance Season 1 Language Hindi OTT Platform Eye App Origin Nation India Capturing Location Banner/Manufacturing Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd. Director Jasbir Bhati Laal Lihaaf Actors Identify with Wiki Sneha Paul – as – Kusum Dakshith