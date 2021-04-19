Laal Lihaaf Web Series Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer And Full Video Download

Laal Lihaaf Net sequence solid : One of many causes to look at this film is its stellar star solid. Laal Lihaaf options one of many gifted and distinguished actors in pivotal roles. The online sequence function Sneha Paul within the lead function,. The film is directed by Jasbir Bhati.
Ullu’s Laal Lihaaf Story : The story revolves round Kusum and Suhani. Kusum marriedto the person Mahesh for the final eight years. Sadly, she is uncared for by her husband and consistently yearning for his love nad consideration. Kusum’s wilted life begins to blooming when her romantic want is fulfilled by her maid.
Laal Lihaaf Ullu launch date: Laal Lihaaf begin streaming from twenty third April 2021 on Ullu app and web site.
|Laal Lihaaf Wiki
|Launch Date
|Apr 23, 2021
|Style
|Drama | Romance
|Season
|1
|Language
|Hindi
|OTT Platform
|Eye App
|Origin Nation
|India
|Capturing Location
|Banner/Manufacturing
|Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd.
|Director
|Jasbir Bhati
|Laal Lihaaf Actors Identify with Wiki
|Sneha Paul – as – Kusum
|Dakshith
Laal Lihaaf Trailer
Tags : Laal Lihaaf new internet sequenceEye App internet sequence internet sequence Laal LihaafLaal Lihaaf photograph Laal Lihaaf wallpaperLaal Lihaaf lead functionLaal Lihaaf primary solidLaal Lihaaf actressLaal Lihaaf full episode free obtainLaal Lihaaf watch on-lineLaal Lihaaf Hindi internet sequence Laal Lihaaf standard episode Laal Lihaaf launch date
How one can Watch Laal Lihaaf Net Sequence full episode on-line?
- Laal Lihaaf will probably be streaming on the Ullu App. To look at the present you’ll have to observe the next steps:
- Go to your Play retailer or App retailer
- Subscribe to the Ullu App
- Watch internet sequence Laal Lihaaf on the Ullu App